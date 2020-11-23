Monday Morning Headlines And Highlights 11-23-20

It was a busy weekend for the Celtics and NBA Free Agency, we have an NFL recap, and MLS too, get caught up on all you need with Wayne, Greg, and Jeff.

It was an eventful weekend for the Boston Celtics, with players coming and going, with reports and rumors of the Green being involved in trades or signings, and three players left, two players arrived, and one of the franchise cornerstones signs to stay in Boston for a max deal.

For the first time since 2009 the New England Patriots will have at least six losses in a regular season after losing to the Texans in Houston yesterday 27-20 dropping the Pats to 4-6 this year.

Patriots Running Back Rex Burkhead left the game in the 3rd quarter after getting hit in his right knee by a helmet. New England immediately ruled him out of the game after he was taken off the field by a cart, and he did not play again.

The New England Revolution needed all of their first round MLS Playoff game and almost all of stoppage time to beat the Montreal Impact 2-1 and advance to the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

The First UMaine Athletics team to play during the 2020-21 school year was the Black Bears Women’s Hockey team as they opened up the season at Holy Cross this weekend.

The UMaine men's basketball team is the next to play, as the Black Bears are at Mohegan Sun Casino and will play the defending (2019) National Champions Virginia Wednesday.

We also have college football notes in our Headlines and Highlights on The Morning Line, and you can listen back to it now right here.