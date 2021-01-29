MPA Leaders Talk Winter Season, What’s Next For H.S. Sports

The brain trust of the Maine Principal's Association, Executive Director Michael Burnham and Assistant Executive Director Michael Bisson, joined The Drive on Thursday to provide an update on high school sports in the state.

Basketball, hockey, swimming and diving and track and field are wrapping up the first month of competition for the winter season in 12 of the state's 16 counties.

Burnham and Bisson talked about the challenges just to get the shortened season to this point and outlined the options schools and "pods" are looking at for postseason play with no tournaments sanctioned for the winter season.

The duo also looked ahead to the spring and summer, and said the hope is a return to normalcy by the fall of 2021. Whether that means sacrificing spring/summer football to allow everything the proper time to begin as scheduled come fall remains to be seen.

You can hear the pair's full conversation from Thursday on The Drive, below -