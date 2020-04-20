Mt. Rushmore Results: Belfast, Caribou, Ellsworth and M.A.

Belfast High School Mt. Rushmore:

1. Butch Arthers - 51.9%

2. Allen Holmes - 9.5%

3. Ted Heroux - 7%

4. Jeff Parenteau - 5.4%

Caribou High School Mt. Rushmore:

1. Mike Thurston - 18.6%

2. Parker Deprey - 16.3%

3. Dwight Hunter - 12.8%

4. Gerry Duffy - 11.3%

Ellsworth High School Mt. Rushmore:

(T) 1. Brian Higgins - 16.7%

(T) 1. Louie Luchini - 16.7%

3. Dick Scott - 12%

4. Jack Scott - 11.7%

Mattanawcook Academy Mt. Rushmore:

1. Cayden Spencer-Thompson - 18.5%

2. Dean Libbey - 16.4%

(T) 3. Dale Curry - 11.9%

(T) 3. Greg Reed - 11.9%

