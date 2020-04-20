Mt. Rushmore Results: Belfast, Caribou, Ellsworth and M.A.
Belfast High School Mt. Rushmore:
1. Butch Arthers - 51.9%
2. Allen Holmes - 9.5%
3. Ted Heroux - 7%
4. Jeff Parenteau - 5.4%
Caribou High School Mt. Rushmore:
1. Mike Thurston - 18.6%
2. Parker Deprey - 16.3%
3. Dwight Hunter - 12.8%
4. Gerry Duffy - 11.3%
Ellsworth High School Mt. Rushmore:
(T) 1. Brian Higgins - 16.7%
(T) 1. Louie Luchini - 16.7%
3. Dick Scott - 12%
4. Jack Scott - 11.7%
Mattanawcook Academy Mt. Rushmore:
1. Cayden Spencer-Thompson - 18.5%
2. Dean Libbey - 16.4%
(T) 3. Dale Curry - 11.9%
(T) 3. Greg Reed - 11.9%