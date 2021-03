16 snacks remain in our bracket after chalk in the Chip Region yesterday despite a spirited effort from the underdogs. Advancing in that region was #1 Lays Classic, #2 Nacho Cheese Doritos, #3 Cool Ranch Doritos and #4 Ruffles Sour Cream & Cheddar.

Now, we head back to the other side of the bracket for the first of a two day Sweet 16 showdown.

Which snacks should advance to the finals in their respective regions? That's for you to decide.