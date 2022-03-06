Nokomis Boys Win 1st Gold Ball Beat Falmouth 43-27 [STATS/PHOTOS/VIDEO]

The Nokomis Boy's Basketball Team made history on Saturday afternoon, March 5th, winning the school's 1st Gold Ball ever, defeating Falmouth 42-27 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland and setting off a celebration of joy back at the school when the team, cheerleaders and pep band arrived in Newport!

The buses were met by fireworks as they turned up the Williams Road in Newport and there were at least 10 firetrucks leading the buses from the Interstate to the School.

Return of the Class A Champions Nokomis Warriors March 5, 2022 Photo Chris Popper Return of the Class A Champions Nokomis Warriors March 5, 2022 Photo Chris Popper loading...

The Nokomis gym was lined with well-wishers to welcome back the State Class A Champions!

Return of the Class A Champions Nokomis Warriors March 5, 2022 Photo Chris Popper Return of the Class A Champions Nokomis Warriors March 5, 2022 Photo Chris Popper loading...

The team came into a standing ovation carrying the gold ball!

Return of the Class A Champions Nokomis Warriors March 5, 2022 Photo Chris Popper Return of the Class A Champions Nokomis Warriors March 5, 2022 Photo Chris Popper loading...

Return of the Class A Champions Nokomis Warriors March 5, 2022 Photo Chris Popper Return of the Class A Champions Nokomis Warriors March 5, 2022 Photo Chris Popper loading...

Down in Portland Nokomis took a 11-7 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 19-12 at the Half. The Warriors led 30-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Nokomis was led by Cooper Flagg with 22 points, while Madden White had 8 points. The Warriors were 10-15 from the free throw line and had a 3-pointer, by White.

Falmouth was led by Jack Stowell with 8 points while Zach Morrill had 7 points. They were 2-5 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by Stowell.

Nokomis ends the season with the Gold Ball and a 21-1 record.

Falmouth ends the season with a 19-3 record and the runner-up plaque.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Nokomis Boys 11 8 11 13 43 Falmouth Boys 7 5 9 6 27

Box Score

Nokomis

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Kellen Peavey 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Alex Grant 2 0 0 0 2 2 5 Jake Noyes 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Dawson Townsend 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Ace Flagg 6 3 3 0 0 0 12 Grady Hartsgrove 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Cody Chretien 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Connor Sides 5 2 2 0 1 2 20 Mason Hopkins 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Ethan Cole 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Hunter Flagg 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Cooper Flagg 22 8 8 0 6 9 35 Madden White 8 3 2 1 1 2 TOTALS 43 16 15 1 10 15

Falmouth