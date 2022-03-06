Nokomis Boys Win 1st Gold Ball Beat Falmouth 43-27 [STATS/PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Photo Chris Popper

The Nokomis Boy's Basketball Team made history on Saturday afternoon, March 5th, winning the school's 1st Gold Ball ever, defeating Falmouth 42-27 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland and setting off a celebration of joy back at the school when the team, cheerleaders and pep band arrived in Newport!

The buses were met by fireworks as they turned up the Williams Road in Newport and there were at least 10 firetrucks leading the buses from the Interstate to the School.

Return of the Class A Champions Nokomis Warriors March 5, 2022 Photo Chris Popper
The Nokomis gym was lined with well-wishers to welcome back the State Class A Champions!

Return of the Class A Champions Nokomis Warriors March 5, 2022 Photo Chris Popper
The team came into a standing ovation carrying the gold ball!

Return of the Class A Champions Nokomis Warriors March 5, 2022 Photo Chris Popper
Return of the Class A Champions Nokomis Warriors March 5, 2022 Photo Chris Popper
Down in Portland Nokomis took a 11-7 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 19-12 at the Half. The Warriors led 30-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Nokomis was led by Cooper Flagg with 22 points, while Madden White had 8 points. The Warriors were 10-15 from the free throw line and had a 3-pointer, by White.

Falmouth was led by Jack Stowell with 8 points while Zach Morrill had 7 points. They were 2-5 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by Stowell.

Nokomis ends the season with the Gold Ball and a 21-1 record.

Falmouth ends the season with a 19-3 record and the runner-up plaque.

Line Score

1234T
Nokomis Boys118111343
Falmouth Boys759627

Box Score

Nokomis

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Kellen Peavey000000
4Alex Grant200022
5Jake Noyes000000
10Dawson Townsend000000
11Ace Flagg633000
12Grady Hartsgrove000000
14Cody Chretien000000
15Connor Sides522012
20Mason Hopkins000000
21Ethan Cole000000
23Hunter Flagg000000
32Cooper Flagg2288069
35Madden White832112
TOTALS43161511015

Falmouth

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Lucas Dilworth000002
3Jack Stowell832112
5Paul Dilworth000000
10Judd Armstrong633000
12Finn Cameron000000
13Brady Coyne633000
14Nate Toronto000000
15Billy Birks000000
22Henry Stowell000000
23Eli Cowperthwaite000000
25Rocco DePatsy000000
30Zach Morrill733011
31Jalen Angers000000
32Chris Simonds000000
33Cooper Bush000000
34Jackman Walker000000
TOTALS271211125

 

