Mattanawcook Academy Completes Perfect Season Beating Spruce Mountain 54-40 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Mattanawcook Academy Lady Lynx completed a perfect season, going 22-0 by beating Spruce Mountain in the Class C State Finals on Saturday, February 28th at the Augusta Civic Center.
Mattanawcook Academy jumped out to a 14-5 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter as Addison Cyr had 9 points and Megan House 4 points.
Spruce Mountain cut the lead to 4 points, 23-19 at the Half, outscoring Mattanawcook Adademy 14-9 in the 2nd Quarter. Natasha McDonald had 8 points for the Phoenix, including a pair of 3's.
The lead was 3 at the end of the 3rd Quarter 37-34.
In the 4th Quarter the Lady Lynx pulled away as Cyr had 8 points and Megan House had 5 points.
Mattanawcook Academy was led by Addison Cyr who had a game-high 24 points and finished with a double-double ripping down 23 rebounds. Megan House had 14 points with a pair of 3-pointers. Julianna Cloukey had a 3-pointer. The Lady Lynx were 10-12 from the free throw line.
Spruce Mountain was led by Natasha McDonald with 20 points including 4 3-pointers. Aisia Armandi had 8 points. They were 4-5 from the free throw line.
Check out the stats and photos
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Mattanawcook Girls
|14
|9
|14
|17
|54
|Spruce Mountain Girls
|5
|14
|15
|6
|40
Box Score
Mattanawcook Academy
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Lily Noonan
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Natalie Turner
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Hope Gray
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Julianna Cloukey
|6
|-
|1
|3
|4
|10
|Taelyn De La Cruz
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Riley Irish
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Jessi Kimball
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Vanessa Morse
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Tiawana Rich
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|Megan House
|11
|4
|1
|-
|-
|23
|Arianna Michaels
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25
|Rylee Cyr
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|30
|Chloe De La Cruz
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|32
|Emma Ayotte
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|44
|Addison Cyr
|25
|9
|-
|7
|8
|TOTALS
|51
|16
|3
|10
|12
Spruce Mountain
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|0
|Grace Cuthbertson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|Merik Bessey
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Lilly Bellerose
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Maddie Grimaldi
|7
|3
|-
|1
|1
|4
|Alaina Kachnovich
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|5
|Rachel Small
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Natasha McDonald
|20
|3
|4
|2
|2
|11
|Mikenna Phillips
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Aisla Armandi
|8
|4
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Linda Lake
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|Jayda McDonald
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Kyleigh Marcotte
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Zoe Groomes
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|40
|12
|4
|4
|5
Photos
Mattanawcook Academy-Spruce Mountain Class C State Finals
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper