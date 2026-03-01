Mattanawcook Academy Completes Perfect Season Beating Spruce Mountain 54-40 [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

February 28, 2026 Photo Chris Popper

The Mattanawcook Academy Lady Lynx completed a perfect season, going 22-0 by beating Spruce Mountain in the Class C State Finals on Saturday, February 28th at the Augusta Civic Center.

Mattanawcook Academy jumped out to a 14-5 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter as Addison Cyr had 9 points and Megan House 4 points.

Spruce Mountain cut the lead to 4 points, 23-19 at the Half, outscoring Mattanawcook Adademy 14-9 in the 2nd Quarter. Natasha McDonald had 8 points for the Phoenix, including a pair of 3's.

The lead was 3 at the end of the 3rd Quarter 37-34.

In the 4th Quarter the Lady Lynx pulled away as Cyr had 8 points and Megan House had 5 points.

Mattanawcook Academy was led by Addison Cyr who had a game-high 24 points and finished with a double-double ripping down 23 rebounds. Megan House had 14 points with a pair of 3-pointers. Julianna Cloukey had a 3-pointer. The Lady Lynx were 10-12 from the free throw line.

Spruce Mountain was led by Natasha McDonald with 20 points including 4 3-pointers. Aisia Armandi had 8 points. They were 4-5 from the free throw line.

Check out the stats and photos

Line Score

1234T
Mattanawcook Girls149141754
Spruce Mountain Girls51415640

 

Box Score

Mattanawcook Academy

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Lily Noonan0----
2Natalie Turner21---
4Hope Gray0----
5Julianna Cloukey6-134
10Taelyn De La Cruz21---
11Riley Irish0----
12Jessi Kimball0----
13Vanessa Morse0----
15Tiawana Rich0----
21Megan House1141--
23Arianna Michaels0----
25Rylee Cyr3-1--
30Chloe De La Cruz21---
32Emma Ayotte0----
44Addison Cyr259-78
TOTALS511631012

Spruce Mountain

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
0Grace Cuthbertson0----
1Merik Bessey0----
2Lilly Bellerose21---
3Maddie Grimaldi73-11
4Alaina Kachnovich1--12
5Rachel Small0----
10Natasha McDonald203422
11Mikenna Phillips0----
12Aisla Armandi84---
14Linda Lake0----
21Jayda McDonald21---
22Kyleigh Marcotte0----
24Zoe Groomes0----
TOTALS4012445

Photos

Mattanawcook Academy-Spruce Mountain Class C State Finals

The Mattanawcook Academy Lady Lynx completed a perfect season, going 22-0 by beating Spruce Mountain in the Class C State Finals on Saturday, February 28th at the Augusta Civic Center.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

