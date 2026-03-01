The Mattanawcook Academy Lady Lynx completed a perfect season, going 22-0 by beating Spruce Mountain in the Class C State Finals on Saturday, February 28th at the Augusta Civic Center.

Mattanawcook Academy jumped out to a 14-5 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter as Addison Cyr had 9 points and Megan House 4 points.

Spruce Mountain cut the lead to 4 points, 23-19 at the Half, outscoring Mattanawcook Adademy 14-9 in the 2nd Quarter. Natasha McDonald had 8 points for the Phoenix, including a pair of 3's.

The lead was 3 at the end of the 3rd Quarter 37-34.

In the 4th Quarter the Lady Lynx pulled away as Cyr had 8 points and Megan House had 5 points.

Mattanawcook Academy was led by Addison Cyr who had a game-high 24 points and finished with a double-double ripping down 23 rebounds. Megan House had 14 points with a pair of 3-pointers. Julianna Cloukey had a 3-pointer. The Lady Lynx were 10-12 from the free throw line.

Spruce Mountain was led by Natasha McDonald with 20 points including 4 3-pointers. Aisia Armandi had 8 points. They were 4-5 from the free throw line.

Check out the stats and photos

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Mattanawcook Girls 14 9 14 17 54 Spruce Mountain Girls 5 14 15 6 40

Box Score

Mattanawcook Academy

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Lily Noonan 0 - - - - 2 Natalie Turner 2 1 - - - 4 Hope Gray 0 - - - - 5 Julianna Cloukey 6 - 1 3 4 10 Taelyn De La Cruz 2 1 - - - 11 Riley Irish 0 - - - - 12 Jessi Kimball 0 - - - - 13 Vanessa Morse 0 - - - - 15 Tiawana Rich 0 - - - - 21 Megan House 11 4 1 - - 23 Arianna Michaels 0 - - - - 25 Rylee Cyr 3 - 1 - - 30 Chloe De La Cruz 2 1 - - - 32 Emma Ayotte 0 - - - - 44 Addison Cyr 25 9 - 7 8 TOTALS 51 16 3 10 12

Spruce Mountain

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 0 Grace Cuthbertson 0 - - - - 1 Merik Bessey 0 - - - - 2 Lilly Bellerose 2 1 - - - 3 Maddie Grimaldi 7 3 - 1 1 4 Alaina Kachnovich 1 - - 1 2 5 Rachel Small 0 - - - - 10 Natasha McDonald 20 3 4 2 2 11 Mikenna Phillips 0 - - - - 12 Aisla Armandi 8 4 - - - 14 Linda Lake 0 - - - - 21 Jayda McDonald 2 1 - - - 22 Kyleigh Marcotte 0 - - - - 24 Zoe Groomes 0 - - - - TOTALS 40 12 4 4 5

