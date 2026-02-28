The Valley Girls Basketball Team beat Wisdom 48-30 at the Augusta Civic Center to win the Class S State Championship.

Valley led 13-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter, 26-12 at the Half and 41-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Valley used a suffocating zone defense, collapsing 3-4 players every time that Wisdom tried to penetrate inside they key.

Valley was led by Delia Hill with 13 points including a 3-pointer. Liana Harwell had 10 points with 2 3's. Kirsten Bigelow had 8 points with 2 3's. The Lady Cavaliers were 7-10 from the free throw line.

Wisdom was led by Ava Lerman with 20 points, including a 3-pointer. Madi Cyr had 5 points with a 3-pointer. The Lady Pioneers were 16-23 from the free throw line.

Valley won the State Class D Championship last year, so this is back-to-back Gold Balls!

Check out the Stats and Photos

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Wisdom Girls 3 9 12 6 30 Valley Girls 13 13 15 7 48

Box Score

Valley

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Karlee Cates 2 1 - - - 2 Kira Medwick 0 - - - - 5 Delia Hill 13 4 1 2 3 10 Kirsten Bigelow 8 - 2 2 2 11 Emily Manseau 0 - - - - 12 Myranda Beane 2 1 - - - 20 Liana Hartwell 10 1 2 2 2 21 Rylee Clark 7 3 - 1 3 22 Skylynn Washburn 0 - - - - 24 Brianna Mills 6 3 - - - 32 Raivyn Clark 0 - - - - 33 Caroline Gould 0 - - - - 42 Daisy Wright 0 - - - - TOTALS 48 13 5 7 10

Wisdom

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Madi Cyr 5 - 1 2 4 2 Ellie Cyr 0 - - - - 4 Ava Lerman 20 4 1 9 13 11 Hanna Martin 0 - - - - 12 Emma Soucy 0 - - - - 13 Brooke Senecal 2 - - 2 2 22 Peyton Roy 1 - - 1 2 32 Kelsie Daigle 2 - - 2 2 TOTALS 30 4 2 16 23

