Valley Girls Beat Wisdom 48-30 for Class S Championship [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

Valley Girls Beat Wisdom 48-30 for Class S Championship [STATS & PHOTOS]

February 28, 2026 Photo Chris Popper

The Valley Girls Basketball Team beat Wisdom 48-30 at the Augusta Civic Center to win the Class S State Championship.

Valley led 13-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter, 26-12 at the Half and 41-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Valley used a suffocating zone defense, collapsing 3-4 players every time that Wisdom tried to penetrate inside they key.

Valley was led by Delia Hill with 13 points including a 3-pointer. Liana Harwell had 10 points with 2 3's. Kirsten Bigelow had 8 points with 2 3's. The Lady Cavaliers were 7-10 from the free throw line.

Wisdom was led by Ava Lerman with 20 points, including a 3-pointer. Madi Cyr had 5 points with a 3-pointer. The Lady Pioneers were 16-23 from the free throw line.

Valley won the State Class D Championship last year, so this is back-to-back Gold Balls!

Check out the Stats and Photos

Line Score

1234T
Wisdom Girls3912630
Valley Girls131315748

 

Box Score

Valley

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Karlee Cates21---
2Kira Medwick0----
5Delia Hill134123
10Kirsten Bigelow8-222
11Emily Manseau0----
12Myranda Beane21---
20Liana Hartwell101222
21Rylee Clark73-13
22Skylynn Washburn0----
24Brianna Mills63---
32Raivyn Clark0----
33Caroline Gould0----
42Daisy Wright0----
TOTALS48135710

Wisdom

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Madi Cyr5-124
2Ellie Cyr0----
4Ava Lerman2041913
11Hanna Martin0----
12Emma Soucy0----
13Brooke Senecal2--22
22Peyton Roy1--12
32Kelsie Daigle2--22
TOTALS30421623

Photos

Wisdom-Valley Girls Class S State Championship

The Valley Girls beat Wisdom 48-30 to win the Class S State Championship in Augusta on Saturday, February 28th.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament, High School Sports

More From 92.9 The Ticket