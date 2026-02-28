Valley Girls Beat Wisdom 48-30 for Class S Championship [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Valley Girls Basketball Team beat Wisdom 48-30 at the Augusta Civic Center to win the Class S State Championship.
Valley led 13-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter, 26-12 at the Half and 41-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Valley used a suffocating zone defense, collapsing 3-4 players every time that Wisdom tried to penetrate inside they key.
Valley was led by Delia Hill with 13 points including a 3-pointer. Liana Harwell had 10 points with 2 3's. Kirsten Bigelow had 8 points with 2 3's. The Lady Cavaliers were 7-10 from the free throw line.
Wisdom was led by Ava Lerman with 20 points, including a 3-pointer. Madi Cyr had 5 points with a 3-pointer. The Lady Pioneers were 16-23 from the free throw line.
Valley won the State Class D Championship last year, so this is back-to-back Gold Balls!
Check out the Stats and Photos
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Wisdom Girls
|3
|9
|12
|6
|30
|Valley Girls
|13
|13
|15
|7
|48
Box Score
Valley
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Karlee Cates
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Kira Medwick
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Delia Hill
|13
|4
|1
|2
|3
|10
|Kirsten Bigelow
|8
|-
|2
|2
|2
|11
|Emily Manseau
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Myranda Beane
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Liana Hartwell
|10
|1
|2
|2
|2
|21
|Rylee Clark
|7
|3
|-
|1
|3
|22
|Skylynn Washburn
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Brianna Mills
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|32
|Raivyn Clark
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|33
|Caroline Gould
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|42
|Daisy Wright
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|48
|13
|5
|7
|10
Wisdom
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Madi Cyr
|5
|-
|1
|2
|4
|2
|Ellie Cyr
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Ava Lerman
|20
|4
|1
|9
|13
|11
|Hanna Martin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Emma Soucy
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Brooke Senecal
|2
|-
|-
|2
|2
|22
|Peyton Roy
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|32
|Kelsie Daigle
|2
|-
|-
|2
|2
|TOTALS
|30
|4
|2
|16
|23
Photos
Wisdom-Valley Girls Class S State Championship
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper