The Penobscot Valley Lady Howlers defeated Mt. Abram 42-35 to win the Class D State Basketball Gold Ball on Saturday, February 28th at the Augusta Civic Center.

PVHS led 14-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter as Brooklynn Raymond sank a pair of 3's and Charlotte Brochu and Lila Cummings each had 4 poitns.

Mt. Abram took a 22-21 lead at the Half, as Jenna Osgood had 4 points.

PVHS outscored Mt. Abram 17-6 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 38-28 lead. Lila Cummings had 8 points and Abby Farley drained 2 3-pointers.

Mt. Abram drew within 4 point in the final minute and a half. But Lila Cummings had a big block and was fouled, making 1-2 with 1:04 left to give the Howlers a 40-35 lead. Then Rylee Moulton was fouled with 26.7 seconds left and went 1-2 to increase the lead to 41-35. Finally, Cummings was fouled again and went 1-2 from the free throw line to make the final 42-35.

Penobscot Valley was led by Lila Cummings with 21 points including 2 3-pointers. Brooklynn Raymond had 13 points with 4 3's. The Lady Howlers were 8-16 from the free throw line.

Mt. Abram was led by Jenna Osgood with 13 points. Abby McCarthy had 11 points with a pair of 3's. They were 6-9 from the free throw line.

Checkout the stats and photos

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Penobscot Valley Girls 14 7 17 4 42 Mt. Abram Girls 10 12 6 7 35

Box Score

PVHS

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Brooklynn Raymond 13 - 4 1 2 3 Rylee Moulton 4 1 - 2 4 4 McKenna Ireland 0 - - - - 10 Charlotte Brochu 4 2 - - - 12 Casey Loring 0 - - - - 13 Nicole Solomon 0 - - - - 20 Lila Cummings 21 5 2 5 10 30 Julia LeBrub 0 - - - - 31 Abby Farley 0 - - - - 32 Paxtyn King 0 - - - - TOTALS 42 8 6 8 16

Mt. Abram

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Evelyn Pepin 2 1 - - - 2 Willow Bachelder 0 - - - - 4 Abby McCarthy 11 1 2 3 4 5 Stella Peterson 2 1 - - - 10 Nadya Moore 0 - - - - 11 Avery Pratt 0 - - - - 12 Jenna Osgood 13 5 - 3 5 20 Autumn Emery 0 - - - - 21 Jasmine Carlton 0 - - - - 22 Sakari Savage 4 2 - - - 23 Trinity Wright 0 - - - - 30 Violet Wyman 0 - - - - 33 Vega Rollins 3 - 1 - - 40 Kailey Viles 0 - - - - TOTALS 35 10 3 6 9

Photos