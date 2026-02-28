PVHS Girls Beat Mt. Abram 42-35 to Win Class D State Title [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Penobscot Valley Lady Howlers defeated Mt. Abram 42-35 to win the Class D State Basketball Gold Ball on Saturday, February 28th at the Augusta Civic Center.

PVHS led 14-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter as Brooklynn Raymond sank a pair of 3's  and Charlotte Brochu and Lila Cummings each had 4 poitns.

Mt. Abram took a 22-21 lead at the Half, as Jenna Osgood had 4 points.

PVHS outscored Mt. Abram 17-6 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 38-28 lead. Lila Cummings had 8 points and Abby Farley drained 2 3-pointers.

Mt. Abram drew within 4 point in the final minute and a half. But Lila Cummings had a big block and was fouled, making 1-2 with 1:04 left to give the Howlers a 40-35 lead. Then Rylee Moulton was fouled with 26.7 seconds left and went 1-2 to increase the lead to 41-35. Finally, Cummings was fouled again and went 1-2 from the free throw line to make the final 42-35.

Penobscot Valley was led by Lila Cummings with 21 points including 2 3-pointers. Brooklynn Raymond had 13 points with 4 3's. The Lady Howlers were 8-16 from the free throw line.

Mt. Abram was led by Jenna Osgood with 13 points. Abby McCarthy had 11 points with a pair of 3's. They were 6-9 from the free throw line.

Checkout the stats and photos

Line Score

1234T
Penobscot Valley Girls14717442
Mt. Abram Girls10126735

 

Box Score

PVHS

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Brooklynn Raymond13-412
3Rylee Moulton41-24
4McKenna Ireland0----
10Charlotte Brochu42---
12Casey Loring0----
13Nicole Solomon0----
20Lila Cummings2152510
30Julia LeBrub0----
31Abby Farley0----
32Paxtyn King0----
TOTALS4286816

Mt. Abram

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Evelyn Pepin21---
2Willow Bachelder0----
4Abby McCarthy111234
5Stella Peterson21---
10Nadya Moore0----
11Avery Pratt0----
12Jenna Osgood135-35
20Autumn Emery0----
21Jasmine Carlton0----
22Sakari Savage42---
23Trinity Wright0----
30Violet Wyman0----
33Vega Rollins3-1--
40Kailey Viles0----
TOTALS3510369

Photos

PVHS-Mt. Abram Class D Final

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

 

