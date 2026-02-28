PVHS Girls Beat Mt. Abram 42-35 to Win Class D State Title [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Penobscot Valley Lady Howlers defeated Mt. Abram 42-35 to win the Class D State Basketball Gold Ball on Saturday, February 28th at the Augusta Civic Center.
PVHS led 14-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter as Brooklynn Raymond sank a pair of 3's and Charlotte Brochu and Lila Cummings each had 4 poitns.
Mt. Abram took a 22-21 lead at the Half, as Jenna Osgood had 4 points.
PVHS outscored Mt. Abram 17-6 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 38-28 lead. Lila Cummings had 8 points and Abby Farley drained 2 3-pointers.
Mt. Abram drew within 4 point in the final minute and a half. But Lila Cummings had a big block and was fouled, making 1-2 with 1:04 left to give the Howlers a 40-35 lead. Then Rylee Moulton was fouled with 26.7 seconds left and went 1-2 to increase the lead to 41-35. Finally, Cummings was fouled again and went 1-2 from the free throw line to make the final 42-35.
Penobscot Valley was led by Lila Cummings with 21 points including 2 3-pointers. Brooklynn Raymond had 13 points with 4 3's. The Lady Howlers were 8-16 from the free throw line.
Mt. Abram was led by Jenna Osgood with 13 points. Abby McCarthy had 11 points with a pair of 3's. They were 6-9 from the free throw line.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Penobscot Valley Girls
|14
|7
|17
|4
|42
|Mt. Abram Girls
|10
|12
|6
|7
|35
Box Score
PVHS
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Brooklynn Raymond
|13
|-
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Rylee Moulton
|4
|1
|-
|2
|4
|4
|McKenna Ireland
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Charlotte Brochu
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Casey Loring
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Nicole Solomon
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Lila Cummings
|21
|5
|2
|5
|10
|30
|Julia LeBrub
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|31
|Abby Farley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|32
|Paxtyn King
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|42
|8
|6
|8
|16
Mt. Abram
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Evelyn Pepin
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Willow Bachelder
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Abby McCarthy
|11
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Stella Peterson
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Nadya Moore
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Avery Pratt
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Jenna Osgood
|13
|5
|-
|3
|5
|20
|Autumn Emery
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|Jasmine Carlton
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Sakari Savage
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Trinity Wright
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|Violet Wyman
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|33
|Vega Rollins
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|40
|Kailey Viles
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|35
|10
|3
|6
|9
Photos
PVHS-Mt. Abram Class D Final
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper