The Hampden Academy Girls Basketball Team lost a heartbreaker in the Class A State Finals, losing to Cheverus 63-61 in overtime at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Saturday, February 28th.

Hampden Academy was up big, leading 21-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 34 17 at the end of the 1st Half. Cheverus started their comeback in the 3rd Quarter outscoring the Lady Broncos 23-15 to cut the lead to 9 points 49-40. The game was tied at 54-54 at the end of regulation.

The Lady Broncos were clinging to a 2 point lead with 1:07 left to play, 52-50 after Addison Jordan made a pair of free throws for Cheverus. Grace LaBree was fouled and went to the free throw line, and sank 1 of 2, to give Hampden Academy a 53-50 lead. Kristin King scored for Cheverus, to make the score 53-52. Eve Wiles was fouled, and made 1 of 2 free throws, to give the Lady Broncos a 54-52 lead. Kyle Lamson sank a basket, to tie the score at the end of regulation

In the 4 minute overtime with the score tied at 58-58, Kristin King scored for Cheverus to give them a 60-58 lead. King was then fouled and sank both free throws to put Cheverus up 62-58. Aubrey Shaw made a 3-pointer for the Lady Broncos to pull them within 1 point 62-61. Addison Jordan iced the game, making 1 of 2 free throws to make the final score 63-61.

Eve Wiles had 17 points to lead Hampden Academy. Grace LaBree had 15 points and Aubrey Shaw finished with 11 points. Hampden Academy was 11-18 from the free throw line.

Cheverus was led by Kristin King with 24 points while Kylie Lamson had 21 points. The Lady Stags were 13-16 from the free throw line.

Hampden Academy outrebounded Cheverus 37-26.

Stats from Maine Basketball Rankings.