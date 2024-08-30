Nokomis Golf Beats Erskine Academy 162 – 204

The Nokomis Golf Team defeated Erskine Academy 162-204 at Natanis Golf Course on Thursday, August 29th.

SJ Welch from Nokomis was the medalist for the 2nd straight match, shooting a low round of 36.

Here are the individual scores

Nokomis

SJ Welch - 36

Caden Chretien - 41

Daegan Trafton - 42

Owen Buck - 43

Will Hayes - 43

Hunter Goodblood - 46

Dawson Townsend - 48

Kegan Smith - 51

Erskine Academy

Nathan Choate - 47

Jacoby Mort - 49

Reid Jackson - 54

Carter Ulmer - 54

Trenton Smith - 56

Eli Valierese - 59

Dylan Dodge - 60

Nokomis is now 2-0 on the year while Erskine Academy is 0-2.

To report your fall sports, please send a email to Chris Popper.

The 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week will begin on September 2nd. We will take nominations for the week September 2 -7th. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 8th, with voting taking place September 9th-12th with the winner of Week 1 being announced on September 13th.