Nokomis’ Raegan King Voted Spring Week 1 Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Nokomis High School's Raegan King who was voted the Spring Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week, for the period April 17-23.

We had great nominees. They were

Brody Walsh - Mt. Blue Baseball - In the 1st game of the season he threw a perfect game, with 0 walks, 0 hits and 5 strikeouts. He also had a single and RBI in Mt. Blue's 12-0 win over Camden Hills

John Davis - Nokomis Baseball - The catcher went 2-3 with 2 home runs and 3 RBIs in the opening day win over Belfast on April 19th. He also threw out a runner trying to steal.

Jetta Shook - Bucksport Softball - She went 4-4 with 3 doubles and drove in 3 runs in Bucksport's 14-4 win over Orono on April 19th.

Jordan Doak - Brewer Softball - She went 3-4 with 3 stolen bases against Messalonskee in the Witches 4-2 win on April 19.

Bella Cirone - Narraguagus Softball - She 1-hit Woodland striking out 11 and then struck out 12 walking 2 and 1-hitting Sumner, going 2-0 on the week.

Lauren Vanidestine - Brewer Track and Field - Finished 1st in the Triple Jump with a jump of 32-11.50 and 1st in the Long Jump with a jump of 16-01.75 in the meet on April 19th

Colby Largay - Brewer Track and Field - Finished 1st in the Shot Put with a throw of 44-09.50 and 1st in the Discus with a throw of 127-03 in the meet on April 19

Raegan King - Nokomis Softball - Went 5-5 hitting for the cycle with 2 singles, a double, triple and home run and drive in 7 runs as Nokomis beat Waterville on April 21

Jordin Williams - Brewer Softball - Hit a walk-off 3-run homer as Brewer beat Edward Little 11-9

Morgan Duhaime - Ellsworth Softball - She went 3-3 with 2 singles and a triple, stealing 2 bases and scoring 2 runs in Ellsworth's win over Foxcroft Academy.

Peter Keblinsky - Ellsworth Baseball - The converted shortstop went 6.1 innings, allowing 2 runs and 3 hits. He struck out 12 and walked 1as Ellsworth beat Foxcroft Academy.

Jed Gilpatrick - Brewer Baseball - Pitched a complete game going 7 inning striking out 5 and allowing 1 earned run and 5 hits, and went 3-6 batting with a triple and 2 singles driving in 4 runs as Brewer started the season 2-0.

Ashley Shores - Lawrence Softball - Hit a 3-run homerun in only her 2nd game in high school in a 14-4 win over Oceanside

Emmie Streams - Bangor Softball - Went 5-8 with 3 doubles, a triple and single driving in 3 runs as Bangor went 1-1 on the week,

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week April 24-29 HERE by Sunday, April 30th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees May 1st - 4th (11:59 p.m.) with the Spring Week 2 Winner being announced on Friday, May 5th. You can vote as often as you wish.

Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with hits, strikeouts, how many goals, how fast they ran, how high they jumped, etc.