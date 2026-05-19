Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – May 18

Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Monday May 18th.

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

Buckfield 11 Carrabec 6

Bucksport 5 Mount View 4

Calais 7 Narraguagus 3

Cape Elizabeth 3 York 0

Cheverus 6 Biddeford 5

Cony 10 Belfast 0

Dexter/PCHS 8 Sumner 4

Ellsworth 10 Caribou 0

Ellsworth 18 Caribou 0

Fort Fairfield 10 Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 0

Fort Fairfield 12 Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 0

Fryeburg Academy 7 Wells 3

Gardiner 5 Medomak Valley 4

Gray-New Gloucester 5 Waynflete/NYA 2

Greenville 10 Temple Academy 2

Greenville 9 Temple Academy 6

Hampden Academy 10 Camden Hills 0

Hodgdon 8 Wisdom 7

Leavitt 3 Mt. Blue 0

Lincoln Academy 2 Erskine Academy 0

Machias 18 Woodland 3

MCI 11 Cenral 4

Messalonskee 8 Skowhegan 4

Monmouth Academy 16 Mountain Valley 1

Morse 10 Brunswick 4

Mount Ararat 12 Lewiston 0

Mount Abram 8 Hall-Dale 3

Noble 2 Deering 1

Nokomis 10 Winslow 0

Oceanside 4 Waterville 3

Oxford Hills 13 Edward Little 1

Penobscot Valley 18 Penquis Valley 1

Poland 5 Greely 3

Presque Isle 23 Houlton/GHCA 0

Schenck 7 Lee Academy 6

South Portland 1 Bonny Eagle 0

Southern Aroostook 11 Ashland 1

Thornton Academy 8 Portland 0

Traip Academy 7 Spruce Mountain 3

Washington Academy 4 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Yarmouth 6 Sacopee Valley 3

Softball

Ashland 9 Southern Aroostook 6

Belfast 6 Cony 4

Biddeford 15 Sanford 0

Bonny Eagle 17 Noble 0

Buckfield 21 Carrabec 8

Bucksport 13 Mount View 0

Central 7 MCI 2

Central Aroostook 17 Madawaska 6

Cheverus 11 Massabesic 0

Deer Isle-Stonington 5 Bangor Christian 3

Ellsworth 6 Caribou 5

Ellsworth 12 Caribou 2

Erskine Academy 10 Lincoln Academy 0

Fort Fairfield 4 Washburn/Easton 3

Fort Fairfield 12 Washburn/Easton 2

Fryeburg Academy 16 Wells 6

Gardiner 17 Medomak Valley 16

Gorham 10 Windham 5

Greely 11 Poland 7

Hall-Dale 14 Mt. Abram 10

Hampden Academy 10 Camden Hills 0

Hermon 4 Brewer 0

Lewiston Mount Ararat 7

Machias 8 Woodland 6

Marshwood 12 Deering/Portland 0

Mattanawcook Academy 1 Washington Academy 0

Monmouth Academy 11 Mountain Valley 0

Morse 21 Brunswick 5

Mount Blue 9 Leavitt 5

Narraguagus 11 Calais 1

Nokomis 10 Winslow 0

North Yarmouth Academy 8 Gray-New Gloucester 6

Oxford Hills 4 Edward Little 0

Penobscot Valley 12 Penquis Valley 1

Presque Isle 7 Houlton/GHCA 1

Schenck 17 Lee Academy 0

Searsport 13 Shead 8

Skowhegan 4 Messalonskee 0

South Portland 4 Thornton Academy 3

Stearns 21 Piscataquis 9

Sumner 10 Dexter 8

Temple Academy 22 Greenville 7

Temple Academy 16 Greenville 15

Waterville 25 Oceanside 20

Westbrook 19 Scarborough 3

Wisdom 18 Hodgdon 0

Yarmouth 12 Sacopee Valley 1

York 16 Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 1

Girls Tennis

Bangor 3 Skowhegan 2

Bonny Eagle 5 Westbrook 0

Brunswick 5 Yarmouth 0

Camden Hills 5 Messalonskee 0

Cape Elizabeth 4 Waynflete 1

Cony 3 MCI 2

Ellsworth 5 Old Town 0

Falmouth 5 Portland 0

Gorham 3 Deering 2

Hall-Dale 3 Madison 2

Hampden Academy 4 Mt. Ararat 1

Lewiston 4 Mt. Blue 1

Lincoln Academy 5 Erskine Academy 0

Maranacook 4 Oak Hill 1

Medomak Valley 4 Gardiner 1

NYA 5 Lake Region 0

Presque Isle 5 Fort Kent 0

Scarborough 4 Cheverus 1

Thornton Academy 5 South Portland 0

Windham 3 Kennebunk 2

Boys Tennis

Bangor 5 Skowhegan 0

Camden Hills 5 Messalonskee 0

Cape Elizabeth 3 Waynflete 2

Cheverus 4 Scarborough 1

Falmouth 5 Portland 0

Gorham 3 Deering 2

MCI 3 Lincoln Academy 2

Marshwood 5 Massabesic 0

Morse 5 Erskine Academy 0

Mount Ararat 4 Hampden Academy 1

Mount Blue 3 Lewiston 2

Mountain Valley 3 Madison 2

Old Town 5 Ellsworth 0

Presque Isle 4 Fort Kent 1

Thornton Academy 5 South Portland 0

Waterville 5 Oceanside 0

Westbrook 5 Bonny Eagle 0

York 3 Freeport 2

Girls Lacrosse

Brunswick 18 Oxford Hills 3

Camden Hills 14 Erskine Academy 4

Gorham 16 South Portland 5

Greely 9 Cape Elizabeth 3

Lincoln Academy 9 Winslow/Lawrence 8

Maranacook 18 Messalonskee 8

Mount Blue 16 Leavitt 6

Sanford 6 Biddeford 5

Boys Lacrosse

Edward Little 19 Traip Academy 2

Mount Ararat 11 Gardiner 10

Thornton Academy 17 South Portland 1

Windham 17 Massabesic 6

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