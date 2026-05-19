Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – May 18
Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Monday May 18th.
Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!
Baseball
- Buckfield 11 Carrabec 6
- Bucksport 5 Mount View 4
- Calais 7 Narraguagus 3
- Cape Elizabeth 3 York 0
- Cheverus 6 Biddeford 5
- Cony 10 Belfast 0
- Dexter/PCHS 8 Sumner 4
- Ellsworth 10 Caribou 0
- Ellsworth 18 Caribou 0
- Fort Fairfield 10 Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 0
- Fort Fairfield 12 Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 0
- Fryeburg Academy 7 Wells 3
- Gardiner 5 Medomak Valley 4
- Gray-New Gloucester 5 Waynflete/NYA 2
- Greenville 10 Temple Academy 2
- Greenville 9 Temple Academy 6
- Hampden Academy 10 Camden Hills 0
- Hodgdon 8 Wisdom 7
- Leavitt 3 Mt. Blue 0
- Lincoln Academy 2 Erskine Academy 0
- Machias 18 Woodland 3
- MCI 11 Cenral 4
- Messalonskee 8 Skowhegan 4
- Monmouth Academy 16 Mountain Valley 1
- Morse 10 Brunswick 4
- Mount Ararat 12 Lewiston 0
- Mount Abram 8 Hall-Dale 3
- Noble 2 Deering 1
- Nokomis 10 Winslow 0
- Oceanside 4 Waterville 3
- Oxford Hills 13 Edward Little 1
- Penobscot Valley 18 Penquis Valley 1
- Poland 5 Greely 3
- Presque Isle 23 Houlton/GHCA 0
- Schenck 7 Lee Academy 6
- South Portland 1 Bonny Eagle 0
- Southern Aroostook 11 Ashland 1
- Thornton Academy 8 Portland 0
- Traip Academy 7 Spruce Mountain 3
- Washington Academy 4 Mattanawcook Academy 0
- Yarmouth 6 Sacopee Valley 3
Softball
- Ashland 9 Southern Aroostook 6
- Belfast 6 Cony 4
- Biddeford 15 Sanford 0
- Bonny Eagle 17 Noble 0
- Buckfield 21 Carrabec 8
- Bucksport 13 Mount View 0
- Central 7 MCI 2
- Central Aroostook 17 Madawaska 6
- Cheverus 11 Massabesic 0
- Deer Isle-Stonington 5 Bangor Christian 3
- Ellsworth 6 Caribou 5
- Ellsworth 12 Caribou 2
- Erskine Academy 10 Lincoln Academy 0
- Fort Fairfield 4 Washburn/Easton 3
- Fort Fairfield 12 Washburn/Easton 2
- Fryeburg Academy 16 Wells 6
- Gardiner 17 Medomak Valley 16
- Gorham 10 Windham 5
- Greely 11 Poland 7
- Hall-Dale 14 Mt. Abram 10
- Hampden Academy 10 Camden Hills 0
- Hermon 4 Brewer 0
- Lewiston Mount Ararat 7
- Machias 8 Woodland 6
- Marshwood 12 Deering/Portland 0
- Mattanawcook Academy 1 Washington Academy 0
- Monmouth Academy 11 Mountain Valley 0
- Morse 21 Brunswick 5
- Mount Blue 9 Leavitt 5
- Narraguagus 11 Calais 1
- Nokomis 10 Winslow 0
- North Yarmouth Academy 8 Gray-New Gloucester 6
- Oxford Hills 4 Edward Little 0
- Penobscot Valley 12 Penquis Valley 1
- Presque Isle 7 Houlton/GHCA 1
- Schenck 17 Lee Academy 0
- Searsport 13 Shead 8
- Skowhegan 4 Messalonskee 0
- South Portland 4 Thornton Academy 3
- Stearns 21 Piscataquis 9
- Sumner 10 Dexter 8
- Temple Academy 22 Greenville 7
- Temple Academy 16 Greenville 15
- Waterville 25 Oceanside 20
- Westbrook 19 Scarborough 3
- Wisdom 18 Hodgdon 0
- Yarmouth 12 Sacopee Valley 1
- York 16 Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 1
Girls Tennis
- Bangor 3 Skowhegan 2
- Bonny Eagle 5 Westbrook 0
- Brunswick 5 Yarmouth 0
- Camden Hills 5 Messalonskee 0
- Cape Elizabeth 4 Waynflete 1
- Cony 3 MCI 2
- Ellsworth 5 Old Town 0
- Falmouth 5 Portland 0
- Gorham 3 Deering 2
- Hall-Dale 3 Madison 2
- Hampden Academy 4 Mt. Ararat 1
- Lewiston 4 Mt. Blue 1
- Lincoln Academy 5 Erskine Academy 0
- Maranacook 4 Oak Hill 1
- Medomak Valley 4 Gardiner 1
- NYA 5 Lake Region 0
- Presque Isle 5 Fort Kent 0
- Scarborough 4 Cheverus 1
- Thornton Academy 5 South Portland 0
- Windham 3 Kennebunk 2
Boys Tennis
- Bangor 5 Skowhegan 0
- Camden Hills 5 Messalonskee 0
- Cape Elizabeth 3 Waynflete 2
- Cheverus 4 Scarborough 1
- Falmouth 5 Portland 0
- Gorham 3 Deering 2
- MCI 3 Lincoln Academy 2
- Marshwood 5 Massabesic 0
- Morse 5 Erskine Academy 0
- Mount Ararat 4 Hampden Academy 1
- Mount Blue 3 Lewiston 2
- Mountain Valley 3 Madison 2
- Old Town 5 Ellsworth 0
- Presque Isle 4 Fort Kent 1
- Thornton Academy 5 South Portland 0
- Waterville 5 Oceanside 0
- Westbrook 5 Bonny Eagle 0
- York 3 Freeport 2
Girls Lacrosse
- Brunswick 18 Oxford Hills 3
- Camden Hills 14 Erskine Academy 4
- Gorham 16 South Portland 5
- Greely 9 Cape Elizabeth 3
- Lincoln Academy 9 Winslow/Lawrence 8
- Maranacook 18 Messalonskee 8
- Mount Blue 16 Leavitt 6
- Sanford 6 Biddeford 5
Boys Lacrosse
- Edward Little 19 Traip Academy 2
- Mount Ararat 11 Gardiner 10
- Thornton Academy 17 South Portland 1
- Windham 17 Massabesic 6
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