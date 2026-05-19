Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores &#8211; May 18

Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse Scores – May 18

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine High School Baseball, Softball, Tennis and Lacrosse scores for games played and reported on Monday May 18th.

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday as we report all the scores!

Baseball

  • Buckfield 11 Carrabec 6
  • Bucksport 5 Mount View 4
  • Calais 7 Narraguagus 3
  • Cape Elizabeth 3 York 0
  • Cheverus 6 Biddeford 5
  • Cony 10 Belfast 0
  • Dexter/PCHS 8 Sumner 4
  • Ellsworth 10 Caribou 0
  • Ellsworth 18 Caribou 0
  • Fort Fairfield 10 Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 0
  • Fort Fairfield 12 Washburn/Easton/Central Aroostook 0
  • Fryeburg Academy 7 Wells 3
  • Gardiner 5 Medomak Valley 4
  • Gray-New Gloucester 5 Waynflete/NYA 2
  • Greenville 10 Temple Academy 2
  • Greenville 9 Temple Academy 6
  • Hampden Academy 10 Camden Hills 0
  • Hodgdon 8 Wisdom 7
  • Leavitt 3 Mt. Blue 0
  • Lincoln Academy 2 Erskine Academy 0
  • Machias 18 Woodland 3
  • MCI 11 Cenral 4
  • Messalonskee 8 Skowhegan 4
  • Monmouth Academy 16 Mountain Valley 1
  • Morse 10 Brunswick 4
  • Mount Ararat 12 Lewiston 0
  • Mount Abram 8 Hall-Dale 3
  • Noble 2 Deering 1
  • Nokomis 10 Winslow 0
  • Oceanside 4 Waterville 3
  • Oxford Hills 13 Edward Little 1
  • Penobscot Valley 18 Penquis Valley 1
  • Poland 5 Greely 3
  • Presque Isle 23 Houlton/GHCA 0
  • Schenck 7 Lee Academy 6
  • South Portland 1 Bonny Eagle 0
  • Southern Aroostook 11 Ashland 1
  • Thornton Academy 8 Portland 0
  • Traip Academy 7 Spruce Mountain 3
  • Washington Academy 4 Mattanawcook Academy 0
  • Yarmouth 6 Sacopee Valley 3

Softball

  • Ashland 9 Southern Aroostook 6
  • Belfast 6 Cony 4
  • Biddeford 15 Sanford 0
  • Bonny Eagle 17 Noble 0
  • Buckfield 21 Carrabec 8
  • Bucksport 13 Mount View 0
  • Central 7 MCI 2
  • Central Aroostook 17 Madawaska 6
  • Cheverus 11 Massabesic 0
  • Deer Isle-Stonington 5 Bangor Christian 3
  • Ellsworth 6 Caribou 5
  • Ellsworth 12 Caribou 2
  • Erskine Academy 10 Lincoln Academy 0
  • Fort Fairfield 4 Washburn/Easton 3
  • Fort Fairfield 12 Washburn/Easton 2
  • Fryeburg Academy 16 Wells 6
  • Gardiner 17 Medomak Valley 16
  • Gorham 10 Windham 5
  • Greely 11 Poland 7
  • Hall-Dale 14 Mt. Abram 10
  • Hampden Academy 10 Camden Hills 0
  • Hermon 4 Brewer 0
  • Lewiston Mount Ararat 7
  • Machias 8 Woodland 6
  • Marshwood 12 Deering/Portland 0
  • Mattanawcook Academy 1 Washington Academy 0
  • Monmouth Academy 11 Mountain Valley 0
  • Morse 21 Brunswick 5
  • Mount Blue 9 Leavitt 5
  • Narraguagus 11 Calais 1
  • Nokomis 10 Winslow 0
  • North Yarmouth Academy 8 Gray-New Gloucester 6
  • Oxford Hills 4 Edward Little 0
  • Penobscot Valley 12 Penquis Valley 1
  • Presque Isle 7 Houlton/GHCA 1
  • Schenck 17 Lee Academy 0
  • Searsport 13 Shead 8
  • Skowhegan 4 Messalonskee 0
  • South Portland 4 Thornton Academy 3
  • Stearns 21 Piscataquis 9
  • Sumner 10 Dexter 8
  • Temple Academy 22 Greenville 7
  • Temple Academy 16 Greenville 15
  • Waterville 25 Oceanside 20
  • Westbrook 19 Scarborough 3
  • Wisdom 18 Hodgdon 0
  • Yarmouth 12 Sacopee Valley 1
  • York 16 Cape Elizabeth/Falmouth 1

Girls Tennis

  • Bangor 3 Skowhegan 2
  • Bonny Eagle 5 Westbrook 0
  • Brunswick 5 Yarmouth 0
  • Camden Hills 5 Messalonskee 0
  • Cape Elizabeth 4 Waynflete 1
  • Cony 3 MCI 2
  • Ellsworth 5 Old Town 0
  • Falmouth 5 Portland 0
  • Gorham 3 Deering 2
  • Hall-Dale 3 Madison 2
  • Hampden Academy 4 Mt. Ararat 1
  • Lewiston 4 Mt. Blue 1
  • Lincoln Academy 5 Erskine Academy 0
  • Maranacook 4 Oak Hill 1
  • Medomak Valley 4 Gardiner 1
  • NYA 5 Lake Region 0
  • Presque Isle 5 Fort Kent 0
  • Scarborough 4 Cheverus 1
  • Thornton Academy 5 South Portland 0
  • Windham 3 Kennebunk 2

Boys Tennis

  • Bangor 5 Skowhegan 0
  • Camden Hills 5 Messalonskee 0
  • Cape Elizabeth 3 Waynflete 2
  • Cheverus 4 Scarborough 1
  • Falmouth 5 Portland 0
  • Gorham 3 Deering 2
  • MCI 3 Lincoln Academy 2
  • Marshwood 5 Massabesic 0
  • Morse 5 Erskine Academy 0
  • Mount Ararat 4 Hampden Academy 1
  • Mount Blue 3 Lewiston 2
  • Mountain Valley 3 Madison 2
  • Old Town 5 Ellsworth 0
  • Presque Isle 4 Fort Kent 1
  • Thornton Academy 5 South Portland 0
  • Waterville 5 Oceanside 0
  • Westbrook 5 Bonny Eagle 0
  • York 3 Freeport 2

Girls Lacrosse

  • Brunswick 18 Oxford Hills 3
  • Camden Hills 14 Erskine Academy 4
  • Gorham 16 South Portland 5
  • Greely 9 Cape Elizabeth 3
  • Lincoln Academy 9 Winslow/Lawrence 8
  • Maranacook 18 Messalonskee 8
  • Mount Blue 16 Leavitt 6
  • Sanford 6 Biddeford 5

Boys Lacrosse

  • Edward Little 19 Traip Academy 2
  • Mount Ararat 11 Gardiner 10
  • Thornton Academy 17 South Portland 1
  • Windham 17 Massabesic 6
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Filed Under: High School Scores
Categories: High School Baseball, High School Lacrosse, High School Softball, High School Sports, High School Tennis

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