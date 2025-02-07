TICKET TV: Oceanside Mariners Visit Hampden Academy Broncos in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The Oceanside Mariners visit the Hampden Academy Broncos in boys' varsity basketball on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025.
The game will begin below at 6:30 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.
Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
MONDAY, 2/3/2025, 7:00PM, BBALL - B, ORONO @ FOXCROFT
TUESDAY, 2/4/2025, 6:30PM, BBALL - G, BANGOR @ HAMPDEN
TUESDAY, 2/4/2025, 6:30PM, BBALL - B, NOKOMIS @ BREWER
WEDNESDAY, 2/5/2025, 7:00PM, BBALL - B, ORONO @ OLD TOWN
FRIDAY, 2/7/2025, 6:30PM, BBALL - B, OCEANSIDE @ HAMPDEN
FRIDAY, 2/7/2025, 6:30PM. BBALL - G, BANGOR @ BREWER
*subject to changes
