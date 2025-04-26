Old Town Girls and Presque Isle Boys Win Track & Field Meet at Old Town on Friday April 25
The Old Town Girls and Presque Isle Boys won the Track and Field Meet held at Old Town High School on Friday, April 25th.
The Girls' Team Results were
- Old Town - 180
- Presque Isle - 105
- Houlton - 86
- Hermon - 63
- Caribou - 29
- Fort Kent - 24
- Mattanawcook Academy - 20
- Penquis Valley and Fort Fairfield - 18
- Washburn - 8
To see the individual Girl's results click HERE
Multiple event winners include
- Ella Johnson from Hermon who won the 200 Meter Dash and 300 Meter Hurdles
- Teanne Ewings from Houlton who won the 1600 Meter Run and 3200 Meter Run
- Lucy Veilleux from Old Town who won the Long Jump and Triple Jump
- Olivia Ketch from Old Town who won the Shot Put and Discus Throw
- Olivia Lizzotte from Old Town who won the 100 Meter Dash and Javelin Thow
The Boys' Team Results were
- Presque Isle - 144
- Caribou - 112
- Hermon - 87
- Fort Fairfield - 56
- Old Town - 45
- Mattanawcook Academy - 35
- Washburn - 32
- Penquis Valley - 18
- Houlton - 8
- Southern Aroostook - 4
- Fort Kent - 2
To see the individual Boys' Results click HERE
Multiple Event winners include
- Devonte Riopelle from Caribou who won the 200 Meter Dash and Pole Vault
- Ethan Walsh from Fort Fairfield who won the 400 Meter Dash and Long Jump
- Ian Friend of Mattanawcook Academy who won the Shot Put and Javelin Throw
