Old Town Girls and Presque Isle Boys Win Track & Field Meet at Old Town on Friday April 25

The Old Town Girls and Presque Isle Boys won the Track and Field Meet held at Old Town High School on Friday, April 25th.

The Girls' Team Results were

Old Town - 180 Presque Isle - 105 Houlton - 86 Hermon - 63 Caribou - 29 Fort Kent - 24 Mattanawcook Academy - 20 Penquis Valley and Fort Fairfield - 18 Washburn - 8

To see the individual Girl's results click HERE

Multiple event winners include

Ella Johnson from Hermon who won the 200 Meter Dash and 300 Meter Hurdles

Teanne Ewings from Houlton who won the 1600 Meter Run and 3200 Meter Run

Lucy Veilleux from Old Town who won the Long Jump and Triple Jump

Olivia Ketch from Old Town who won the Shot Put and Discus Throw

Olivia Lizzotte from Old Town who won the 100 Meter Dash and Javelin Thow

The Boys' Team Results were

Presque Isle - 144 Caribou - 112 Hermon - 87 Fort Fairfield - 56 Old Town - 45 Mattanawcook Academy - 35 Washburn - 32 Penquis Valley - 18 Houlton - 8 Southern Aroostook - 4 Fort Kent - 2

To see the individual Boys' Results click HERE

Multiple Event winners include

Devonte Riopelle from Caribou who won the 200 Meter Dash and Pole Vault

Ethan Walsh from Fort Fairfield who won the 400 Meter Dash and Long Jump

Ian Friend of Mattanawcook Academy who won the Shot Put and Javelin Throw

