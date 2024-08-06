Old Town-Orono Twins Eliminate Capital Area Junior Legion Team 15-5 on Monday

The Old Town-Orono Twins eliminated the Capital Area Junior Legion Team 15-5 in 6 innings on Monday, August 5th in the Junior Legion State Tournament in Bangor.

Kason Bagley threw a complete game for the win for the Twins, striking out 3 and walking 2 in 6 innings. He allowed 9 hits and 5 runs, 3 of which were earned.

At the plate Bagley helped his own cause, going 3-4 with a double, driving in a run and scoring 3 times.

Ethan Closson batting leadoff was 2-4 with a double and drove in 3 runs, scoring 4 times. Blaze Morris had a double and drove in a run. Jack Brawn and Owen Wilson each had a double, with Brawn driving in 3 runs and Wilson 1 run. Carter Osnoe, Caleb Tidwell and Michael Carroll each had a single for Old Town-Orono.

The Twins stole 5 bases led by Closson with 2 stolen bases.

Jack Spellman had a pair of hits to lead the Capital Area team at the plate, including a double. Riley Artkop had a double. Parker Morin, Drew Lindquist, Max Tibbetts, Ian Lasalle, David Frye and Kolton Colby all singled.

The Capital Area Team was eliminated while the Old Town-Orono Twins will try and stay alive when they take on the 3-0 Trenton Jr. Acadians on Tuesday night, August 6th at 7 p.m. at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.