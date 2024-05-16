Old Town Scores 2 Runs in the 7th to Beat Ellsworth 4-3

Trailing 3-2 the Old Town Coyotes scored 2 runs in the top of the 7th inning to beat Ellsworth 4-3 in Ellsworth on Thursday, May 16th.

Saige Evans led off the inning with a home run to centerfield to tie the score at 3-3.Ava Brasslett then tripled. Brasslett then scored on a ground out by Alexis Degrasse.

Anna Stevens started in the circle for Ellsworth. She pitched 5.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 1 run. She struck out and walked 6. Cam Cloguh pitched the final 2 innings allowed 3 hits and 3 runs, striking out and walking 1.

Arabel Milligan started for Old Town and went 4.0 innings allowing 7 hits and 2 runs. She struck out 1 and walked 2. Haley Sirois pitched the final 3.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 1 run, striking out and walking 1.

Evans went 3-4 for Old Town, with a double to go with the home run. Brasslett had a triple and single. Danica Brown singled for the Coyotes.

Sophia Lynch homered for Ellsworth and was 2-3, driving in 2 runs. Paige Johnson was 3-4. Aaliyah Manning, Anna Stevens and Brooking Carter each had a double. Stevens and Manning each had a single to go with their double.

Old Town is now 7-3. They will play a doubleheader at Presque Isle on Saturday, May 18th with games at 12 noon and 2 p.m.

Ellsworth is now 8-3. They will play at John Bapst on Friday, May 17th at 4:30 p.m.

You can vote for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week once every 3 hours HERE, now through Thursday, May 16th at 11:59 p.m.

It's time to nominate someone for the Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances May 13-18 . Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 19th. Voting for Week 5 will take place May 19th-23rd with the winner being announced on Friday, May 24th.