Old Town’s Saige Evans Scores Her 1000th Point on a Free Throw

Congratulations to Old Town High School's Saige Evans, who scored her 1000th point on Wednesday night, January 31st at Mackenzie Gymnasium in a game against Hermon.

The game was seen on Ticket TV. With 34.9 seconds left in the 1st Quarter, Evans was fouled and sent to the line, to shoot 2 free throws. She calmly sank the 1st for her 999th point, and then hit the 2nd for her 1000th point before being mobbed by her teammates at center court.

You can see the replay of the game and Evans scoring her 1000th point HERE

Old Town beat Hermon 51-18. The Coyotes are now 14-2 while Hermon is 3-12 on the season.

