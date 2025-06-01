The Orono Girls and Boys Track & Field Teams dodged the rain to win the Penobscot Valley Conference (PVC) Small School Championships held at Orono High School on Saturday, May 31st.

Note - The Boys Javelin Throw will take place on Tuesday, June 3rd at Hampden Academy.

Here are the Girls Team Totals

1. Orono - 124

2. Bucksport - 111

3. Houlton - 67

4. GSA - 61

5. Dexter - 39

6. Foxcroft Academy - 38

7. Central - 35

8.Bangor Christian - 23

9. PCHS - 22

10. Penquis Valley - 10

Tied 11. Mattanawcook Academy and Washington Academy -7

13. Narraguagus - 4

14. Searsport - 2

15. Sumner - 1

To see all the individual Girls Event Results CLICK HERE

Outstanding Girls performances include

Haley Rose - Bucksport who won the 100 Meter Dash , 200 Meter Dash and 400 Meter Dash

Teanne Ewings - Houlton who won the 800 Meter Run, 1600 Meter Run an 3200 Meter Run

Easnadh Nobel To'olo - Orono who won the 100 Meter Hurdles, Pole Vault, Long Jump, and Triple Jump

Here are the Boys Team Totals

Orono - 165.66 GSA - 76 Bangor Christian - 56 Foxcroft Academy - 50 Narraguagus - 50 Bucksport - 36 Dexter - 32.33 Central - 22 Washington Academy - 20 Mattanawcook Academy - 15 Houlton - 11 Sumner - 9 Penquis - 6 Jonesport-Beals - 2

To see all the individual Boys Event Results CLICK HERE

Outstanding Boys performances include

Rowan Gagne - GSA who finished 1st in the 100 Meter Dash and 200 Meter Dash

Ben Arsenault - Orono who finished 1st in the 800 Meter Run, 1600 Meter Run and 3200 Meter Run

Jesse Booker - Bangor Christian who finished 1st in the 110 Meter Hurdles and 300 Meter Hurdles

Jayden LePage - Central who finished 1st in the Shot Put and Discus Throw

