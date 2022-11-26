Orono’s Ruth White Finishes 4th in New Englands

Congratulations to Orono High School Junior Ruth White who finished 4th on Saturday in New York.

Running in the “Run the Northeast” in Van Courtlandt Park, Ruth ran against the best from Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington DC and US citizens on overseas installations.

Ruth finished with a time of 17:51.8. She is now qualified as a 2022 National Qualifier, finishing in the Top 10!