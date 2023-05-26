The Oxford Hills Vikings visit the Brewer Witches in varsity baseball on Friday, May 26, 2023.

The first pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. You may watch the game below.

Here's this week's Ticket TV Schedule:*

Mon., 5/22/2023, 7 pm, Baseball, Mt. Ararat @ Brewer, Mahaney

Wed., 5/24/2023, 7 pm, Softball, Brewer @ Hampden, HA

Thurs., 5/25/2023, 4:30 pm, Softball, Ellsworth @ Hermon, HHS

Fri., 5/26/2023, 5 pm, Baseball, Oxford Hills @ Brewer, Mahaney

*Subject to change

To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.