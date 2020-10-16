Patriots Practice Called Off After Positive Test

The New England Patriots have canceled Friday's practice following a positive COVID-19 test of a Pats' player. There is also a second test the team is waiting to confirm.

What does it mean? Well, it means that Sunday's game vs. the Denver Broncos, scheduled for 1 p.m., is very much up in the air.

If the game is played, the Patriots will have held just two practices in the two-week buildup to the game. If the game is canceled, the NFL will be presented with its most difficult scheduling issue yet, as both the Patriots and the Broncos have exhausted their bye weeks and several Broncos games have already had to be reshuffled.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes known.