Photoshoot Causes Maine Hoop Fans to Wonder

If only! Right? While Cooper Flagg was at Storrs Connecticut for his official visit last week, he and Donovan Clingan put on their mother's jerseys and set Black Bear hoop fans dreaming!

Photo Courtesy Kelly Flagg

Cooper is the son of Black Bear Kelly Flagg, and Clingan the son of the late Stacey (Perrini) Clingan. Clingan appeared in all 39 games for the Huskies, last year, averaging 6.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 blocks per game, while shooting .655 overall