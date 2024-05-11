Black Bears Fall to Bryant 10-4

The Maine Black Bears fell to Bryant 10-4 on Friday, May 10th in the opening game of their 3-game series.

Jake Marquez doubled for Maine and was 3-5 on the day. He drove in 2 runs. Colin Plante, Jeremiah Jenkins, Connor Goodman and Jonathan Gonzalez all had 2 hits for Maine.

Geoff Mousseau started for Maine on the mound and went 5.2 innings. He allowed 7 hits and 4 runs, all earned. He struck out 5 and walked 2. Colton Carson pitched the final 3.1 innings, allowing 5 hits and 6 runs, 5 of which were earned. He walked 2.

Maine is now 10-34 while Bryant is 30-16. The 2 teams will play Saturday, May 11th at 2 p.m. and then finish the series on Sunday, May 12th at noon.

On Sunday the 12th, the Maine Baseball Team will be signing autographs post game, and kids will be allowed to run the bases. Kids can also receive Trading Pack #4 of the Black Bears Baseball Team.