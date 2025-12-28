Presque Isle Boys Beat John Bapst 48-44 and John Bapst Girls Beat Presque Isle 45-32 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Presque Isle Girl's and Boy's Basketball Teams made the trip down from The County on Saturday, December 27th to play the John Bapst Crusaders at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. The Presque Isle Boys beat John Bapst 48-44 with the John Bapst Girls beating Presque Isle 45-32.

Girls

John Bapst led 11-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 22-10 at the end of the 1st Half. The Wildcats cut into the lead in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring the Crusaders 14-8 as John Bapst led 30-24.

John Bapst was led by Julia Goodine who finished with 21 points including a 3-pointer. Stella Goetz had 15 points with a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 11-18 from the free throw line.

Presque Isle was led by Marion Young who had 16 points. Georganna Curtis had 11 points. Maddy Putnam had a 3-pointer. The Wildcats were 3-5 from the free throw line.

John Bapst is now 3-4. They will play at Hermon on Tuesday, December 30th at 2 p.m.

Presque Isle is now 4-3. They will host MDI on Monday, December 29th at 1:30 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Presque Isle Girls6414832
John Bapst  Girls111181545

 

Box Score

Presque Isle

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Annamarie Blanchard0----
4Maggie McGlinn0----
5Samantha Argraves0----
10Londynn Langley0----
11Natalie Putnam0----
12Maddy Putnam3-1--
13Breanna Burlock21---
14Brooke Estee0----
20Emily Collins0----
21Rhianna Desjardins0----
22Marion Young168--1
50Georganna Curtis114-34
52Lenora Curtis0----
TOTALS3213135

John Bapst

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
2CC Higgins5--55
4Emily Conlon0----
10Maddie Peters0----
11Jesse Grant0----
12Clara Polakowski0----
20Julia Goodine2171410
21Stella Goetz155122
22Hailee Dearborn42--1
24Amelia Turner0----
30Morgan Wilson0----
32Anna Smith0----
TOTALS451421118

Boys.

In the Boy's Game Presque Isle (7) and John Bapst (6) combined for 13 3-pointers, as the Wildcats took a 12-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and a 21-15 lead at the Half. John Bapst outscored Presque Isle 18-13 in the 3rd Quarter to cut Presque Isle's lead to 1 point 34-33.

Presque Isle was led by Bodey McPherson with 17 points including 3 3-pointes. Kason Bua had 13 points, with 2 3-pointers, including 8 points in the 4th Quarter.  Cruze Casavant and Jackson Greaves each had a 3-pointer. The Wildcats were 5-9 from the free throw line.

John Bapst was led by Colby Haggerty with 18 points including 4 3-pointers. Jaxson Sockbeson had 13 points. Matt Roggero had 2 3's. The Crusaders were 4-8 from the free throw line.

Presque Isle is now 3-3. They will host MDI on Tuesday, December 30th at 1:30 p.m.

John Bapst is now 1-6. They will play at Hermon on Tuesday, December 30th at 3:30 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Presque Isle Boys129131448
John Bapst Boys87181144

 

Box Score

Presque Isle

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Kason Bua132234
5Hudson Porter0----
11Brandon Porter0----
12Jackson Greaves3-1--
20Blair Guerrette0----
21Josh Harvell0----
22Rafael Urdaneta0----
23Nate Tompkins0----
24Bodey McPherson1743--
25Carter Vigue21---
32Eli Mosher62-25
34Cruze Casavant721--
44Finn Mosher0----
TOTALS4811759

John Bapst

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Stephen Lovell III1--12
4Kael Andrews-Bush0----
10Micha Kennedy0----
11Keegan Clark0----
12Gavin Labonte0----
13Chase Wikinson0----
14Evan Alley0----
15Kam Weymouth41-25
20Matt Roggero812--
21Aidan Ouellette0----
23Colby Haggerty1834--
25Matt Finelli0----
32Connor Lutick0----
34Noah Evans0----
35Jaxson Sockbeson136-11
54Jacob Fletcher0----
TOTALS4411648
