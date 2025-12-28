The Presque Isle Girl's and Boy's Basketball Teams made the trip down from The County on Saturday, December 27th to play the John Bapst Crusaders at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. The Presque Isle Boys beat John Bapst 48-44 with the John Bapst Girls beating Presque Isle 45-32.

Girls

John Bapst led 11-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 22-10 at the end of the 1st Half. The Wildcats cut into the lead in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring the Crusaders 14-8 as John Bapst led 30-24.

John Bapst was led by Julia Goodine who finished with 21 points including a 3-pointer. Stella Goetz had 15 points with a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 11-18 from the free throw line.

Presque Isle was led by Marion Young who had 16 points. Georganna Curtis had 11 points. Maddy Putnam had a 3-pointer. The Wildcats were 3-5 from the free throw line.

John Bapst is now 3-4. They will play at Hermon on Tuesday, December 30th at 2 p.m.

Presque Isle is now 4-3. They will host MDI on Monday, December 29th at 1:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Presque Isle Girls 6 4 14 8 32 John Bapst Girls 11 11 8 15 45

Box Score

Presque Isle

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Annamarie Blanchard 0 - - - - 4 Maggie McGlinn 0 - - - - 5 Samantha Argraves 0 - - - - 10 Londynn Langley 0 - - - - 11 Natalie Putnam 0 - - - - 12 Maddy Putnam 3 - 1 - - 13 Breanna Burlock 2 1 - - - 14 Brooke Estee 0 - - - - 20 Emily Collins 0 - - - - 21 Rhianna Desjardins 0 - - - - 22 Marion Young 16 8 - - 1 50 Georganna Curtis 11 4 - 3 4 52 Lenora Curtis 0 - - - - TOTALS 32 13 1 3 5

John Bapst

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 CC Higgins 5 - - 5 5 4 Emily Conlon 0 - - - - 10 Maddie Peters 0 - - - - 11 Jesse Grant 0 - - - - 12 Clara Polakowski 0 - - - - 20 Julia Goodine 21 7 1 4 10 21 Stella Goetz 15 5 1 2 2 22 Hailee Dearborn 4 2 - - 1 24 Amelia Turner 0 - - - - 30 Morgan Wilson 0 - - - - 32 Anna Smith 0 - - - - TOTALS 45 14 2 11 18

Boys.

In the Boy's Game Presque Isle (7) and John Bapst (6) combined for 13 3-pointers, as the Wildcats took a 12-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and a 21-15 lead at the Half. John Bapst outscored Presque Isle 18-13 in the 3rd Quarter to cut Presque Isle's lead to 1 point 34-33.

Presque Isle was led by Bodey McPherson with 17 points including 3 3-pointes. Kason Bua had 13 points, with 2 3-pointers, including 8 points in the 4th Quarter. Cruze Casavant and Jackson Greaves each had a 3-pointer. The Wildcats were 5-9 from the free throw line.

John Bapst was led by Colby Haggerty with 18 points including 4 3-pointers. Jaxson Sockbeson had 13 points. Matt Roggero had 2 3's. The Crusaders were 4-8 from the free throw line.

Presque Isle is now 3-3. They will host MDI on Tuesday, December 30th at 1:30 p.m.

John Bapst is now 1-6. They will play at Hermon on Tuesday, December 30th at 3:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Presque Isle Boys 12 9 13 14 48 John Bapst Boys 8 7 18 11 44

Box Score

Presque Isle

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Kason Bua 13 2 2 3 4 5 Hudson Porter 0 - - - - 11 Brandon Porter 0 - - - - 12 Jackson Greaves 3 - 1 - - 20 Blair Guerrette 0 - - - - 21 Josh Harvell 0 - - - - 22 Rafael Urdaneta 0 - - - - 23 Nate Tompkins 0 - - - - 24 Bodey McPherson 17 4 3 - - 25 Carter Vigue 2 1 - - - 32 Eli Mosher 6 2 - 2 5 34 Cruze Casavant 7 2 1 - - 44 Finn Mosher 0 - - - - TOTALS 48 11 7 5 9

John Bapst

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Stephen Lovell III 1 - - 1 2 4 Kael Andrews-Bush 0 - - - - 10 Micha Kennedy 0 - - - - 11 Keegan Clark 0 - - - - 12 Gavin Labonte 0 - - - - 13 Chase Wikinson 0 - - - - 14 Evan Alley 0 - - - - 15 Kam Weymouth 4 1 - 2 5 20 Matt Roggero 8 1 2 - - 21 Aidan Ouellette 0 - - - - 23 Colby Haggerty 18 3 4 - - 25 Matt Finelli 0 - - - - 32 Connor Lutick 0 - - - - 34 Noah Evans 0 - - - - 35 Jaxson Sockbeson 13 6 - 1 1 54 Jacob Fletcher 0 - - - - TOTALS 44 11 6 4 8

