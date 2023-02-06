Presque Isle Girls Beat Hermon 47-44 in Double Overtime [STATS]

The Presque Isle Girls Basketball Team defeated Hermon 47-44 in double overtime in Presque Isle on Monday, February 6th.

Presque Isle led 11-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but the score was tied at the end of the 1st Half 19-19. Hermon took the lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter 28-21 after outscoring the Wildcats 9-2 in the Quarter. The score was tied 33-33 at the end of regulation and 36-36 at the end of the 1st Overtime.

Presque Isle was led by Georganna Curtis who had 14 points. Karlyn Gilmour had 9 points. Jorja Maynard had 2 3-pointers and Gilmour and Addison Clairmont each had 1 3-pointer. The Wildcats were 9-15 from the free throw line.

Hermon was led by Bella Bowden with a game-high 17 points. Ashley Cote and Sadie Campbell each had 9 points. Campbell had 3-3pointers and Ashley Cote had 1 3-pointer. The Hawks were 8-15 from the free throw line.

Presque Isle is now 8-8 with a makeup game at Foxcroft Academy and a game at home against Caribou on Tuesday, February 7th at 7 p.m.

Hermon is now 8-8. They have a makeup game at Houlton and conclude the season on Thursday, February 9th at John Bapst at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Jeff Clockedile for the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 OT1 OT2 T Hermon Hawks Girls 9 10 9 5 3 8 44 Presque Isle Girls 11 8 2 12 3 11 47

Box Score

Hermon

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Bella Bowden 17 8 - 1 4 Allie Cameron 0 - - - - Brooke Gallop 6 2 - 2 3 Rachel Wickett 0 - - - 2 Izzy Byram 0 - - - - Kassidy Lebel 0 - - - - Braelynn Wilcox 0 - - - - Kora Pelletier 0 - - - - Ashley Cote 9 1 1 4 4 Veronica Chichetto 3 1 - 1 2 Lydia Myth 0 - - - - Sadie Campbell 9 - 3 - - Madison Stewart 0 - - - - Erin Selleck 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 44 12 4 8 15

