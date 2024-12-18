Presque Isle Girls Beat John Bapst 47-39 [STATS]

The Presque Isle Girls traveled to Bangor on Tuesday, December 17th, beating the John Bapst Crusaders 47-39 at the Cross Insurance Center.

Presque Isle led 12-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The Wildcats led 35-32 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Presque Isle was led by Gan Curtis with 11 points. Rhianna Desjardins finished with 8 points. The Wildcats were 11-19 from the free throw line and sank 6 3-pointers. Marion Young and Desjardins each had 2 3-pointers. Maddy Putnam and Gan Curtis each had 1 3-pointer.

John Bapst was led by Claire Gaetani with a game-high 21 points. Stella Goetz and Morgan Wilson each had 7 points. The Crusaders were 5-8 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers. Gaetani and Goetz each had 1 3-pointer.

Presque is 3-1. They travel down to MDI to play the Trojans on Friday night, December 20th at 6 p.m. That game will be broadcast on WDEA AM 1370, on WDEA Internet Radio, on the WDEA FREE downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

John Bapst is 1-2. They will host Houlton on Saturday, December 21st at 3 p.m.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for sending along the information. .

Box Score

Presque Isle

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Carrilyn Buck 3 1 - 1 2 Lucy Cheney 0 - - - - Madison Oakes 0 - - - - Keira Tompkins 0 - - - - Maddy Putnam 3 - 1 - - Breanna Burlock 4 2 - - - Emily Collins 0 - - - - Rhianna Desjardins 8 1 2 - - Marion Young 7 - 2 1 2 Emily Hallett 6 2 - 2 2 Kolbie Langley 0 - - - - Gan Curtis 11 1 1 6 12 Nora Curtis 5 2 - 1 1 TOTALS 47 9 6 11 19

John Bapst

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA CC Higgins 0 - - - - Maddie Peters 0 - - - - Rylie Soucy 0 - - - - Jesse Grand 2 1 - - - Lily Philbrook 0 - - - - Maggie Robichaud 2 1 - - - Julia Goodine 0 - - - - Stella Goetz 7 2 1 - - Hailee Dearborn 0 - - - - Claire Gaetani 21 8 1 2 4 Amelia Turner 0 - - - - Hadley Oliver 0 - - - - Morgan Wilson 7 2 - 3 4 Anna Smith 0 - - - - Sophia Ward 0 - - - - TOTALS 39 14 2 5 8

You can vote for the Week 2 Athlete of the Week HERE through Thursday night, December 19th at 11:59 p.m.

You can nominate an athlete for Week 3 (December 16-21) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 3 through Sunday, December 22nd. Voting will take place Monday, December 23rd through Thursday, December 26th with the winner being announced on Friday, December 27th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.

Get our free mobile app