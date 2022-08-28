Presque Isle – Penquis Girl’s Soccer at Hampden Play Day [PHOTOS]
The Presque Isle Wildcats Girl's Soccer Team took on Penquis on Saturday, August 27th at the Hampden Academy Play Day.
Presque Isle opens up the regular season on Thursday September 8th at 7 pm at Fort Kent
Penquis opens the regular season on Friday, September 2 at Lee Academy at 4 p.m.
Best of luck to both teams.
Check out the photos
