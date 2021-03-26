Previewing Sweet 16 With Former UMaine Men’s Assistant

Mike Mennenga was on the Black Bears bench for four seasons with Coach John Giannini in the late 1990's, for the last seven years he's been an assistant with the Oregon Ducks men's team and head coach Dana Altman.

This weekend the Ducks take on USC in the Sweet 16 in Indianapolis.

We find out some of the success Mike has experienced around the nation, and some of his ties to the state of Maine, and what this experience is like in the NCAA Bubble.

And for Celtic fans, we also touch on former Duck Payton Pritchard who spent four years with Mennega in Eugene before arriving in Boston.