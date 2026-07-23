The Maine Women's Basketball Team announced their non-conference schedule on Wednesday, July 22nd for the 2026-27 season.

The Black Bears will play 7 non-conference games at home, including 1 in Portland and will tip-off the season on Thursday, November 5th in The Pit against Siena.

The Black Bears will begin their America East schedule in January. Those dates will be announced soon.

Maine ended the 2025-26 season losing to Vermont in Burlington 61-43 in the America East Championship to finish the season 19-13.

You can hear all the Maine Women's Basketball games on 92.9 The Ticket with Don Shields calling the games.

2026 Non-Conference Schedule

Thursday November 5 vs. Siena

Sunday November 8 at Merrimack

Friday November 13 vs. Oregon

Sunday November 15 vs. Brown

Thursday November 19 vs. Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU)

Sunday November 22 vs. Penn

Friday November 27 at Daytona Beach Classic

Saturday November 28 at Daytona Beach Classic

Wednesday December 2 or Thursday December 3 at Michigan State

Sunday December 6 vs. Quinnipiac

Wednesday, December 9 vs. Fairfield (at Portland Expo)

Sunday, December 13 at Rhode Island

Monday December 21 at George Washington

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