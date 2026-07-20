Cooper Flagg will lead his family against David Portnoy and Bar Stool Sports members on Celebrity Family Feud on Thursday, July 23rd at 8 p.m. on ABC

Cooper Flagg, the NBA Rookie of the Year and member of the Dallas Mavericks will be joined by his twin brother Ace who plays basketball for the University of Maine. He will also be joined by his mother and father, Kelly and Ralph Flagg, and his grandfather David Bowman.

The Flagg Family will be playing for the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas, as their charity.

Cooper and Ace are hosting another basketball camp at the University of Maine on August 15th and 16th This will be the 3rd year that the twin brothers have host the camp. The camp, which is organized by ProCamps, will feature morning sessions from 10 to 1 and afternoon sessions from 2 to 5. The camp is open to children ages 6 to 13 and is $249 plus fees. Registration and more information may be found HERE

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Check out photos from one of last year's camps.