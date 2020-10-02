Prop Bets For October 2-4th

How will you stack up in The Morning Line's Prop Bets against Bryan Stackpole? Check out his choices and then make your own on our social media pages.

You can take part on our Facebook Page or by going to our Twitter Page and cast your vote.

Prop Bets == 10/2/2020

1 – Which will be higher? The combined points for LeBron James and Anthony Davis in game 3 of the NBA Finals for the Lakers or the combined points of the LA Rams and New York Giants Sunday in the NFL?

James/ Davis – Bryan’s Pick

Rams/ Giants –

2 – Which will be higher? The number of touchdown passes thrown by Russell Wilson at Miami Sunday or number of touchdowns for Cincinnati against Jacksonville?

Wilson TD Passes – Bryan’s Pick

Bengals Total TD’s –

3 – Which will be higher? Made three pointers in game 3 of the NBA Finals or the points scored by West Virginia against Baylor Saturday?

NBA 3’s – Bryan’s Pick

WVU Points -

Getty Images

4 – Which quarterback has more passing yards in week 4 of the NFL season Kyler Murray or Derek Carr?

Murray – Bryan’s Pick

Carr –