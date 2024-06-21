Poll: Did the Patriots have a good off-season?

In less than one month, rookies will report to Foxborough and four days later the veterans will follow for the commencement of training camp at the end of July.

It's the only time on the calendar that the NFL is effectively shut down. Players and coaches are enjoying a brief respite before getting set to launch back into the 11-month beast that is life in the NFL.

So, the off-season is basically over. The business is done. Free agents have been signed, amateurs drafted and trades made. Now, we just wait.

It was an all important off-season for the Patriots, the first following Bill Belichick's 24-year reign.

Jerod Mayo was established as the new boss. Elliot Wolf is the new boss's boss and has already displayed a different style than Bill before him.

Before drafting Drake Maye with the No. 3 overall pick and using much of April's draft to "weaponize the offense" as Elliot said, the new GM's top priority appeared to be locking up the talent that existed on the roster he inherited.

Wolf has handed out contract extensions this spring and summer to Kyle Dugger (4yrs/$58mil), Mike Onwenu (3yrs/$57mil), Rhamondre Stevenson (4yrs/$36mil), Hunter Henry (3yrs/$27mil), Kendrick Bourne (3yrs/$19.5mil) and Anfernee Jennings (3yrs/$12mil).

While last year's team was nothing to "run it back with," all those guys who received new deals this summer are guys they should have kept. So miss me with the "he's just re-signing a last place team" half-hearted argument.

Sitting here on June 21 and reading through the rest of the 53-man roster, it's not the greatest collection of talent I've ever seen. This year will be a bit of a struggle, but this off-season wasn't about setting the team up for success in 2024. It was about positioning the Pats for future success, and that foundation can be seen in the approach Elliot & Co. have taken over the last four months.