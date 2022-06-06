PVC All Conference Class B Softball and Baseball Teams
The Penobscot Valley Conference released their Class B All-Conference Softball and Baseball Teams on Monday, June 6th. Congratulations to all on a great season and best of luck in the playoffs.
Softball
1st Team
- Emma Crews - Old Town
- Saige Evans - Old Town
- Sophia Lynch - Ellsworth
- Tyler Hellum - Ellsworth
- Faith Coombs - Hermon
- Bailey Goodell - MDI
- Gabby Cody - Old Town
- Ariana Cross - John Bapst
- Addy Boyce - MDI
2nd Team
- Lyndsee Reed - Hermon
- Olivia Gray - MDI
- Molly Simcox - Hermon
- Kiley Howlett - Presque Isle
- Leah Carroll - MDI
- Aaliyah Manning - Ellsworth
- Grace Horner - MDI
- Maizy Weirich - John Bapst
Player of the Year - Emma Crews - Old Town
Pitcher of the Year - Emma Crews - Old Town
Coach of the Year - Morgan Cossar - Old Town
League Champions - MDI
Baseball
1st Team
- Gabe Gifford - Old Town
- Hunter Curtis - Ellsworth
- Allen Wheaton - John Bapst
- Quentin Pileggi - MDI
- David Baugh - Ellsworth
- Craig Burnett - Ellsworth
- Peyton Vose - Old Town
- Matt Philips - Hermon
- Lucas Gagnon - John Bapst
2nd Team
- Peter Keblinsky - Ellsworth
- AJ Lozano - MDI
- Parker Foley - Hermon
- Joey Wellman-Clouse - MDI
- Anthony Smith - Foxcroft
- Jackson Lizzotte - Old Town
- Jaden Picard - Caribou
- Evan Chapman - Presque Isle
- Michael Palmer - Ellsworth
Player of the Year - Gabe Gifford - Old Town
Pitcher of the Year - Gabe Gifford - Old Town
Coach of the Year - Dan Curtis - Ellsworth