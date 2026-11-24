The Bangor Boys drained 14 3-pointers beating the Cony Rams 57-49 in an exhibition game on Tuesday, November 24th at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor.

Cony led 16-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Bangor outscored Cony 18-6 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 30-22 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor led 47-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Nate Grunkmeyer with 16 points including 4 3-pointers. Nate O'Connell had 15 points sinking 5 3-pointers. Daxton Gifford, Zach Estey, Gavin Hughes, Alex Tennett and Max Noyes each had a 3-pointer. The Bangor Rams were 7-12 from the free throw line.

Cony was led by Jacob Fifield with 14 points. Ehan Mellor had 11 points including 2 3-pointers. Jaidyn Nirza had 9 points with 2 3-pointers. Damaron Raymond and Isaac Main each had a 3-pointer. The Cony Rams were 9-17 from the free throw line.

Bangor opens the season at Brunswick on Friday, December 4th at 6:30 while Cony opens the season at Nokomis in Newport on Friday, December 4th at 6:30 p.m.

Check out the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Cony Boys 16 6 11 16 49 Bangor Boys 12 18 17 10 57

Box Score

Cony

Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Jaidyn Nirza 9 3 1 2 1 2 Carter Braithwaite 1 0 - - 1 2 Drew Linquist 0 0 - - - - Damaron Raymond 5 1 - 1 2 2 Carter Ridky 0 0 - - - - Chris Karangiannes 0 0 - - - - Ian Lasselle 4 2 2 - - 3 Isaac Main 3 1 - 1 - - Ethan Mellor 11 4 2 2 1 1 Oliver Wolfhanger 2 1 1 - - 1 Manny Stevenson 0 0 - - - - Kolton Colby 0 0 - - - - Brady Noftall 0 0 - - - - Jacob Fifield 14 5 5 - 4 6 TOTALS 49 17 11 6 9 17

Bangor

Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Daxton Gifford 4 1 - 1 1 2 Wyatt Chandler 2 1 1 - - - Zach Estey 3 1 - 1 - - Gavin Hughes 6 2 1 1 1 2 Alex Tennett 5 2 1 1 - - Nate Grunkmeyer 16 5 1 4 2 2 Nate O'Connell 15 5 - 5 - - Casey Kull 0 0 - - - - Silas Leavitt 1 0 - - 1 2 Max Noyes 3 1 - 1 - - Dan Robbins 0 0 - - - - Will Houghton 2 0 - - 2 4 TOTALS 57 18 4 14 7 12

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for sending the book from the game. We are looking for teams to send photos of their books to Chris Popper so we can write recaps of as many games as possible and post stats. Please email copies of the book to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com or send stats from ISCORE if you are using that.

We will begin our Winter High School Athlete of the Week, taking nominations for the 1st weekend, December 4th-5th, once games begin. Please email your nominations to Chris Popper by Sunday, December 6th. Voting will begin December 7th. Our High School Athlete of the Week is presented by Hammond Lumber.