PVC Class B and C All-Conference Cross Country All-Stars
When we posted the list of PVC All-Conference Teams we didn't have the Cross Country information. Today we do! Here are the PVC Class B and Class C All Conference Cross Country Teams. Congratulations to all, and to those running this weekend in the New England's, run fast! We are all rooting for you
If there are any spelling errors or corrections please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com
CLASS B GIRLS
First Team
- Kayley Bell - Caribou
- Anna Jandreau - Presque Isle
- Ella Joyce - MDI
- Grace Munger - MDI
- AyliGrace Munro - MDI
- Addison Nelson - Ellsworth
- Amelia Van Dongen
Second Team
- Anna Bateman - Hermon
- Callen Eason - MDI
- Sherry Foster - John Bapst
- Azaria Long - MDI
- Hannah Nadeau - John Bapst
- Meri Rainford - MDI
- Mikaela Spooner - Caribou
- Piper Soares - MDI
Honorable Mention
- Lida Kanoti - Old Town
- Sophia Nepton - Old Town
- Annie Raynes - Foxcroft
- Ivy Riopelle - Caribou
- Elizabeth Wing - Caribou
- Zoe Yerxa - Old Town
- Girls Class B Runner of the Year - Amelia VanDongen - MDI
- Girls Class B Coach of the Year - Desiree Sirois - MDI
CLASS B BOYS
First Team
- Brayden Castonguay - Presque Isle
- Michael Cyr - Caribou
- George Ferland - Caribou
- Ian Meserve - Hermon
- Jason Wickett - Hermon
- Ephraim Willey - Caribou
- Sam York - MDI
Second Team
- Lucas Gagnon - John Bapst
- Spencer Gordon - Old Town
- Liam McKernan - MDI
- Griffin Merrill - John Bapst
- Ethan Roach - John Bapst
- Spencer Rose - MDI
- Aiden Searway - Hermon
Honorable Mention
- Philip Alyokhin - Old Town
- Ben Bateman - Hermon
- Callahan Bryer - MDI
- Matthew Cormier - Ellsworth
- Sam Craighead - MDI
- Tucker James - MDI
- Runner Jarrett - Foxcroft Academy
Boys Class B Runner of the Year - Sam York - MDI
Boys Class B Coach of the Year - Desiree Sirois - MDI
CLASS C Girls
First Team
- Ruth White - Orono
- Thea Crowley - GSA
- Nora White - Orono
- Teanne Ewing - Houlton
- Ellie Brooks - Orono
- Megan Gerbi - Orono
- Rebekah Ireland - Bucksport
2nd Team
- Leanne Ross - Houlton
- Natalie Johnson - Houlton
- Isabelle Rounds - Bangor Christian
- Jaydin Anderson - Machias
- Elena Ardell - Houlton
- Isabella Ardell - Houlton
- Calli Sylvia - Houlton
- Julia Szewc - Bangor Christian
Honorable Mention
- Mo Tyne - Orono
- McKenna Philips - Houlton
- Katherine Kohtala - Orono
- Oceana Black - GSA
- Angie Willette - Mattanawcook
- Isabelle Gerken - Mattanawcook
- Eliza Crowley - GSA
Boys
First Team
- William Hileman - Bucksport
- Kyle McClellan - Orono
- Daniel Ross - Houlton
- Colby Farnsworth - Orono
- Ethan Linscott - Lee Academy
- Gage Bruns - Bucksport
- Kaleb Colson - Sumner
Second Team
- Payson Reinhardt - Dexter
- Sol Lorio - GSA
- Ira Buchholz - GSA
- Micah Bryan - GSA
- Izaak Swartz - Orono
- Owen Beane - Orono
- Henry Penfold - Deer Isle Stonington
Honorable Mention
- Jack Gray - GSA
- Ren Salisbury - Sumner
- Tristan Hicks - Washington Academy
- Andrew Hipsky - GSA
- Michael Johnson - Bucksport
- Matthew Haire - Narraguagus
- Colin McDougal - Bucksport
- Tom Norang - GSA
- Zane Roggenbuck - Orono
All Academic Teams (Seniors Only)
Girls
- Bangor Christian - Katelyn Hinney
- Caribou - Mikaela Spooner
- Foxcroft Academy - Anh Phan, Makayla Landry
- Hermon - Anna Bateman and Leah Crosby
- Houlton - Elena Ardell, Isabella Ardell and Hope Royal
- John Bapst - Hannah Nadeau and Amber Stokes
- Machias - Mileena Sylvia
- Mattanawcook Academy - Quincy Clifford
- MDI - Azaria Long, Grace Munger, AyliGrace Munro, Alexis Simard and Olivia Underood
- Orono - Caitlyn Moeykens, Nora White and Jill McKeresey
- Presque Isle - Maddie Jackson
- Shead - Cadence Baskerville and Ashlee Morang
Boys
- Bucksport - Liam Swift
- Calais - Luke Furtek and Tristan Seavey
- Caribou - Michael Cyr
- Deer Isle - Henry Penfold
- Dexter - Miles Gadwah
- Ellsworth - Lucas Fendl and Tate Carter
- Foxcroft Academy - Jasper Makowski
- GSA - John Gray, Jaden Lewis and Clark Morrison
- Hermon - Ian Meserve, and Aid Seaway
- Houlton - Daniel Ross
- John Bapst - Gavin Coffin, Shane Harriman and Ben Mock
- MDI - Callahan Bryer, Lynx Fabian and Spencer Rose
- Old Town - Logan Madden and Philip Alyokhin
- Orono - Colby Farnsworth, Kyle McClellan and Izaak Swartz
- Presque Isle - Ezra Leach
- Washington Academy - Noah Carver and Ethan Hicks
