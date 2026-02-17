#5 Washington Academy Boys Upset #4 Foxcroft Academy 52-42 [STATS]
The Washington Academy Raiders Boys Basketball Team, trailing 37-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter went on a 10-0 run to take a 2-point lead, and outscored Foxcroft Academy 23-5 to upset Foxcroft Academy 52-42 in a Class C Quarterfinal on Tuesday, February 17th.
The Ponies led 11-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-24 at the Half.
In that decisive 4th Quarter Luis Rosa scored 11 points and Parker Cates had 4 points for Washington Academy.
Rosa finished with 13 points to lead Washington Academy. Carter Wannemacher had 9 points with a 3-pointer. Noah Faulkingham, Parker Cates. Blake Archer and Jayden Mahar each had a 3-pointer. Washington Academy was 13-19 from the free throw line.
Foxcrot Academy was led by Lucas Sands and Lennon McAfee each of whom had 17 points. McAfee had 2 3's and Sands had 1 3-pointer. The Ponies were 7-9 from the free throw line.
Washington Academy now advances to play #1 Caribou in a Class C Semifinal on Thursday afternoon, February 19th at 3:30 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Washington Academy Boys
|10
|13
|6
|23
|52
|Foxcroft Academy Boys
|11
|14
|12
|5
|42
Box Score
Washington Academy
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|0
|Jayden Maher
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Noah Faulkingham
|8
|1
|1
|3
|6
|3
|Jamal Harmon
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Parker Cates
|9
|2
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Kingston Davis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Nevin Ingalls
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Maliki Cowell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Carter Wannemacher
|9
|2
|1
|2
|2
|14
|Blake Archer
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|20
|Giovanni Favussi
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|Chase Cates
|2
|-
|-
|2
|3
|23
|Luis Rosa
|13
|5
|-
|3
|4
|40
|Michael Robinson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|42
|Lukas Scoville
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|52
|12
|5
|13
|19
Foxcroft Academy
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Owen White
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Beckham Ade
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Lucas Sands
|17
|5
|1
|4
|6
|12
|Akram Nkwanzi
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Alex Jankunas
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Aiden Sicker
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Jaeden Haack
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Grant Howard
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|Lennon McAfeee
|17
|4
|2
|3
|3
|22
|Ivekin Dinev
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30
|Miles Luellen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|35
|Landon Smith
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|43
|Isaiah Ugburo
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|45
|Hunter Stevens
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|42
|13
|3
|7
|9