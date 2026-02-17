#5 Washington Academy Boys Upset #4 Foxcroft Academy 52-42 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Washington Academy Raiders Boys Basketball Team, trailing 37-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter went on a 10-0 run to take a 2-point lead, and outscored Foxcroft Academy 23-5 to upset Foxcroft Academy 52-42 in a Class C Quarterfinal on Tuesday, February 17th.

The Ponies led 11-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-24 at the Half.

In that decisive 4th Quarter Luis Rosa scored 11 points and Parker Cates had 4 points for Washington Academy.

Rosa finished with 13 points to lead Washington Academy. Carter Wannemacher had 9 points with a 3-pointer. Noah Faulkingham, Parker Cates. Blake Archer and Jayden Mahar each had a 3-pointer. Washington Academy was 13-19 from the free throw line.

Foxcrot Academy was led by Lucas Sands and Lennon McAfee each of whom had 17 points. McAfee had 2 3's and Sands had 1 3-pointer. The Ponies were 7-9 from the free throw line.

Washington Academy now advances to play #1 Caribou in a Class C Semifinal on Thursday afternoon, February 19th at 3:30 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Washington Academy Boys101362352
Foxcroft Academy Boys111412542

 

Box Score

Washington Academy

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
0Jayden Maher61112
1Noah Faulkingham81136
3Jamal Harmon21---
4Parker Cates92122
5Kingston Davis0----
10Nevin Ingalls0----
11Maliki Cowell0----
12Carter Wannemacher92122
14Blake Archer3-1--
20Giovanni Favussi0----
22Chase Cates2--23
23Luis Rosa135-34
40Michael Robinson0----
42Lukas Scoville0----
TOTALS521251319

Foxcroft Academy

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Owen White0----
4Beckham Ade21---
11Lucas Sands175146
12Akram Nkwanzi0----
13Alex Jankunas0----
14Aiden Sicker21---
15Jaeden Haack0----
20Grant Howard0----
21Lennon McAfeee174233
22Ivekin Dinev0----
30Miles Luellen0----
35Landon Smith0----
43Isaiah Ugburo42---
45Hunter Stevens0----
TOTALS4213379

 

