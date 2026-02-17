The Washington Academy Raiders Boys Basketball Team, trailing 37-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter went on a 10-0 run to take a 2-point lead, and outscored Foxcroft Academy 23-5 to upset Foxcroft Academy 52-42 in a Class C Quarterfinal on Tuesday, February 17th.

The Ponies led 11-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 25-24 at the Half.

In that decisive 4th Quarter Luis Rosa scored 11 points and Parker Cates had 4 points for Washington Academy.

Rosa finished with 13 points to lead Washington Academy. Carter Wannemacher had 9 points with a 3-pointer. Noah Faulkingham, Parker Cates. Blake Archer and Jayden Mahar each had a 3-pointer. Washington Academy was 13-19 from the free throw line.

Foxcrot Academy was led by Lucas Sands and Lennon McAfee each of whom had 17 points. McAfee had 2 3's and Sands had 1 3-pointer. The Ponies were 7-9 from the free throw line.

Washington Academy now advances to play #1 Caribou in a Class C Semifinal on Thursday afternoon, February 19th at 3:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Washington Academy Boys 10 13 6 23 52 Foxcroft Academy Boys 11 14 12 5 42

Box Score

Washington Academy

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 0 Jayden Maher 6 1 1 1 2 1 Noah Faulkingham 8 1 1 3 6 3 Jamal Harmon 2 1 - - - 4 Parker Cates 9 2 1 2 2 5 Kingston Davis 0 - - - - 10 Nevin Ingalls 0 - - - - 11 Maliki Cowell 0 - - - - 12 Carter Wannemacher 9 2 1 2 2 14 Blake Archer 3 - 1 - - 20 Giovanni Favussi 0 - - - - 22 Chase Cates 2 - - 2 3 23 Luis Rosa 13 5 - 3 4 40 Michael Robinson 0 - - - - 42 Lukas Scoville 0 - - - - TOTALS 52 12 5 13 19

Foxcroft Academy