Rays Blank Red Sox 5-0 in ALDS Opener

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena became the first player to hit a home run and steal home in a postseason game, and rookie Shane McClanahan pitched the Tampa Bay Rays past the Boston Red Sox 5-0 in their AL Division Series opener.

The breakout star of October last year, Arozarena made a breathtaking dash to the plate for the first straight steal of home in the postseason since Jackie Robinson did it for the Brooklyn Dodgers against Yogi Berra and the New York Yankees in the 1955 World Series, according to the FS1 broadcast.

Nelson Cruz also homered — off a Tropicana Field catwalk — and McClanahan tossed five stellar innings for the AL East champion Rays.

Wander Franco put Tampa Bay ahead with an RBI double in the first and scored on an RBI single by Yandy Diaz later in the inning. Randy Arozarena added a solo homer and stole home.

The Red Sox loaded the bases against J.P Feyereisen in the eighth inning before the Tampa reliever fanned Rafael Devers and retired Hunter Renfroe on a popup for the final out.

Rays starter and winner Shane McClanahan allowed five hits and no walks over five innings.

Losing pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez lasted just 1 2/3 innings, allowing two runs, two hits and two walks.

Game 2 is Friday in St. Petersburg. Pitcher Chris Sale will try to help the Red Sox even the series. Rookie Shane Baz will start for Tampa Bay.