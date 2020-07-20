Recapping The Weekend Headlines & Highlights for Monday July 20th

Start your day the right way with Wayne, Greg, and Jeff to find out all you need to know in the world of sports.

We let you know the latest details about what college sports were postponed and what schools still haven't made a decision in Maine regarding fall athletics.

The Major League Baseball season is just days away from returning, the Red Sox have two exhibition games this week before the season begins, we have those details and what about the home field of their exhibition game opposition.

NFL Training Camps open next week, and that has led to some online banter from the players directed at the league.

The NBA Exhibition Games won't take as long to play as the regular season games, at least the first one, we'll explain those details, and let you know why Kemba Walker is still frustrated.

The WNBA Regular season in the bubble starts this weekend.

Tuukka Rask is a finalist for the Vezina Trophy we let you know the other two up for the award as the best goalie in the NHL.

We recap the results of the PGA Tour at The Memorial in Ohio, and what happened on the NASCAR track in Texas, and we run down the weekend in the CPBL, KBO, and Nippon Baseball League.

It's the Headlines and Highlights on The Morning Line for Monday July 20th, 20202