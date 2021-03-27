Red Sox Fall to Rays 7-3 Friday, Play Pirates Saturday Afternoon at 1:05 p.m. [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Tampa Bay Rays 7-3 on Friday, March 26th as Spring Training winds down, and the teams get ready for the Regular Season to begin on Thursday, April 1st.

Friday was a day full of news for Boston, with the announcement that Eduardo Rodriguez had been scratched from his scheduled Opening Day start and that the Red Sox had made a series of roster moves

Colten Brewer was roughed up in his 2 innings of relief, allowing 4 hits and 3 runs on 2 homers.

The Red Sox's offense only managed 5 hits, although 1 of them was Jeter Downs 2nd homer of the Spring, a 2 run shot in the 2nd inning.

Michael Chavis fighting for a place on the roster, had a great defensive play in the 5th inning

Matt Andriese will start for the Red Sox when they play the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. Saturday's game won't be heard on 929 The Ticket because of the NCAA Basketball Playoffs. You can hear the game on our sister station AM 1370 WDEA.