Red Sox Opening Day April 1st Postponed

Unfortunately this is no April Fool's Day Joke! Today's Opening Day game between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park has been postponed because of the rain until tomorrow, Friday, April 2nd.

“The decision to postpone our first game of the season was not made lightly,” said Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy. “The built-in off day was created for just this purpose and tomorrow’s forecast for sunshine also factored into our decision. We have been eager to have fans back at Fenway Park for the first time in 18 months and look forward to welcoming everyone back tomorrow under brighter and drier conditions.”

Nathan Eovaldi is scheduled to start for the Red Sox on Friday. The pregame will begin at 1:10 with the first pitch at 2:10 on AM 1370 WDEA, your home for Red Sox baseball.