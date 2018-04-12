Red Sox Pitcher Joe Kelly Suspended In Brawl With Yankees

Red Sox relief pitcher Joe Kelly received a six-game suspension and Yankees designated hitter Tyler Austin was suspended for five games in connection with Wednesday night's bench-clearing brawl at Fenway Park.

Kelly and Austin were fined as well, but the amounts of the those fines were not immediately released.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora, shortstop Xander Bogaerts, infielder Marco Hernandez and second baseman Dustin Pedroia also received punishments for the fight, as did Yankees third-base coach Phil Nevin and pitcher CC Sabathia, according to ESPN.

The benches cleared first when Tyler Austin slid into second base and caught Brock Holt's leg with his spikes. No punches were thrown in the incident.

Things escalated and punches were thrown in the seventh inning when Austin was hit by a pitch from Kelly. Austin slammed his bat to the ground and charged at Kelly.