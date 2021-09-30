Red Sox Playoff Hopes Are Still Alive – Beat Orioles Wednesday 6-0 [VIDEO]

With 4 games left in the 2021 season, there are 4 teams, the Red Sox, Yankees, Blue Jays and Mariners all within 2 games of each other, battling for 2 Wild Card playoff spots, after the Boston Red Sox shutout the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night 6-0.

As of Thursday morning, the Yankees have the 1st Wild Card Spot, 1 game ahead of the Boston Red Sox who have the 2nd Wild Card Spot. Right behind the Red Sox are the Seattle Mariners who are a half game back, and the Toronto Blue Jays who are 1 game back. The Mariners are off on Thursday, while the Yankees and Blue Jays play each other. Boston takes on Baltimore Thursday night

Wednesday night, Boston's offense woke up, stroking 13 hits, a night after being held to just 3 hits.

JD Martinez had 3 hits, going 3-4 and drove in 3 runs. His double drove in 2 runs and his 28th homer of the season, a solo shot in the 2nd inning gave the Red Sox a 1-0 lead. Martinez now has driven in 99 runs on the year

Alex Verdugo was 2-4 and drove in 2 runs.

Jose Iglesias was 2-4

Hunter Renfroe was 1-5 but hit his 30th homer of the season, a solo shot in the 9th inning to provide the Red Sox with an insurance run. Renroe has driven in 93 runs on the year.

Meanwhile, on the mound, Nathan Eovaldi bounced back from a poor performance against the Yankees. He went 6.0 innings, striking out 7 and allowing just 4 hits. He walked a batter.

Ryan Brasier pitched the 7th inning, striking out 2 and walking a batter.

Hansel Robles pitched the 8th inning striking out 1

Matt Barnes closed the game, pitching the 9th and striking out 1.

Manager Alex Cora on the win.

Boston and Baltimore play the final game of the 3-game series Thursday night. Nick Pivetta will start for Boston.