Red Sox Pound Twins 14-6 Wednesday Play the Orioles Thursday at 1 p.m. [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox pounded out 15 hits on Wednesday, March 3rd en route to a 14-6 win in a 7 inning game against the Minnesota Twins, evening their record at 2-2. The Red Sox have now won 2 in a row.

The Red Sox scored 4 runs in the 3rd inning and 8 in the 4th inning before Minnesota stopped the inning after the Red Sox had batted around.

Bobby Dalbec starting at 1st base had 2 homers, a solo shot in the 3rd inning and a 2 run homer in the 4th. He was 2-3 with 3 runs batted in.

Of the Red Sox's15 hits, 7 of them were doubles! Enrique Hernandez starting at shortstop in place of Xander Bogaerts (sore shoulder) had 2 doubles. Michael Gettys, JD Martinez, Hunter Renfroe, Jonathan Arauz and Jarren Duran each had a double.

Nick Pivetta started on the mound for Boston and went 2 innings, allowing 1 hit, a homer, and struck out 1. Eduardo Bazardo, Caleb Simpson and Raynel Espinal all threw scoreless innings for the Red Sox. Seth Blair was roughed up, throwing 1 inning and allowing 4 runs on 3 hits, including a homer.

The Red Sox 2-2 on the Spring will play Baltimore 1-2 Thursday, starting at 1:05. Hear the pregame starting at 1 p.m. on AM 1370 WDEA.

The Red Sox open the regular season on Thursday, April 1st at home against the Baltimore Orioles.

Hear all the Spring Training games and Regular Season games on AM 1370 WDEA.