Red Sox Rally to Beat Rays Friday 11-7, Play Braves Saturday at 1:05 p.m.[VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox scored 5 runs in the bottom of the 8th inning on Friday, March 19th and rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 11-7.

Garrett Whitlock pitched 3 innings (6th, 7th and 8th) of 1 hit relief to pick up the win for the Red Sox. He struck out 5. In 4 Spring Training appearances he's struck out 12 batters in 9 innings, allowing just 1 run.

Adam Ottavino pitched the 9th striking out 2.

Nathan Eovaldi started for Boston and went 4 innings allowing 8 hits and 5 runs, including a home run. He struck out 5 and walked 1.

The Red Sox continued to mash the baseball, belting out 13 hits, including 3 home runs.

Hunter Renfroe hit his 2nd of the Spring, a 2-run shot in the 3rd inning. Michael Chavis hit his 5th in the 7th inning, a solo shot and Chris Herrmann hit his 1st in the 8th inning, a 2-run shot.

Jarren Duran was 4-5, including a double with 3 runs batted in. He's batting .407 on the Spring. Xander Bogaerts had a double.

The Red Sox take on the Atlanta Braves Saturday, March 20th. Martin Perez is scheduled to start for Boston.

The next Spring Training game on 929 The Ticket will be Tuesday, March 23rd at 1:05 p.m. because of our coverage of NCAA Basketball.