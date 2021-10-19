Red Sox Slam Astros 12-3 Lead ALCS 2-1 in Best-of-7 Series [VIDEO]

Fenway Park was rocking on Monday night, October 18 as the Boston Red Sox beat the Houston Astros 12-3 in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. The Red Sox lead the best-of-7 series 2-1.

Boston plated 6 runs in the 2nd inning, as Kyle Schwarber hit a 3-0 pitch into the right field bleachers for a grand slam! The Red Sox had hit 3 grand slams in the entire 162 game regular season, and in 2 games of the ALCS they've hit 3!

The Red Sox added 3 runs in the 3rd inning, as Christian Arroyo hit a 2-run 1-out homer. After 3 innings the Red Sox led 9-0

Houston added 3 runs in the 4th inning, when Kyle Tucker hit a 2-out 3 run homer.

But the Red Sox weren't done with the long ball! JD Martinez hit a 2-run, 2-out homer in the 6th inning for his 2nd homer in as many days.

And to cap it off, Rafael Devers added his 2nd homer of the series, and the 4th of the postseason, a solo shot in the 8th inning.

Meanwhile Eduardo Rodriguez was the "old E-Rod". He went 6 innings, allowing 3 runs on 5 hits. He struck out 7 and didn't walk a batter.

Hansel Robles pitched the 7th inning. Martin Perez pitched the 8th inning. Hirokazu Sawamura pitched the 9th inning.

The Red Sox outhit the Astros 11-5.

Kike Hernandez, JD Martinez and Christian Vazquez each had 2 hits for the Red Sox.

Manager Alex Cora on the night.

"Big Papi",, David Ortiz was at Fenway Park for Fox Sports and the cameras caught him celebrating after Schwarber's grand slam!

The Red Sox now lead the American League Championship Series 2-1. Game 3 of the best-of-series is Tuesday night, with the pregame starting at 7:08 on 929 The Ticket. First pitch is at 8:08. The Red Sox are expected to send Nick Pivetta to the mound, where he will face Zach Greinke