Hermon Beats MDI 8-3 [PHOTOS]

The Hermon Hawks beat MDI 8-3 in Hermon on Thursday, April 25th.

Braelyn Wilcox started in the circle for the Hawks, pitching 4.0 innings and allowing 3 runs, 2 of which were earned.. She struck out 7 and walked 1. Mikelle Verrill pitched the final 2.0 innings allowing 2 hits. She struck out 4 and walked 2.

Taylor Grant pitched for MDI. She allowed 6 hits and 8 runs, although just 2 were earned. She struck out 10 and walked 4.

Kenzie Gallant leading off for the Hawks was 3-3 with a triple and 2 stolen bases. Addy Waning had a double and run batted in. Molly Simcox was 2-3.

Grant helped herself at the plate for MDI going 3-3 and scoring a run. Cate Brown, Mollie Gray, and Grace Sinclair each had a single and run batted in. Grace Horner and Rylee Reece each singled.

Hermon is 3-0. They will host Oceanside on Saturday, April 27th at 12 noon.

MDI is 2-2. They will host Hampden Academy on Wednesday, May 1st at 4:30 p.m.

MDI-Hermon Softball The Hermon Hawks hosted the MDI Trojans on Thursday, April 25th

