MDI Beats Hermon 7-2 [PHOTOS]

The MDI Trojans beat the Hermon Hawks 7-2 in Hermon on Thursday afternoon, April 25th.

MDI was leading 3-2 at the end of the 5th inning when they scored 1 run in the 6th and then 3 insurance runs in the 7th inning. MDI outhit Hermon 12-4.

Preston Tripp started on the mound for the Trojans and went 3.0 innings, allowing 3 hits and 1 run, striking out 1. Colin Sullivan picked up the win, pitching the final 4.0 innings, allowing 1 hit and 1 run, walking 5 and striking out 2.

Max Hopkins started for the Hawks on the mound, pitching 5.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 6 and walked 3. Maddox Kinney pitched the final 2.0 innings allowing 7 hits and 4 runs, striking out 2 and walking 2.

Joey Wellman-Clouse, leading off for MDI was 3-4, with a double. Colin Sullivan ws 2-4 with a pair of doubles, driving in a run. Cal Hodgdon and Nick Jacobs were each 2-4. Jacob Shields was 2-2 with 3 runs batted in. Matthew Levesque was 1-3 with a double and a run batted in.

Sam Hopkins was 2-3 for the Hawks. Danny Fowler and Tommy Meserve each singled.

Hermon is now 1-1. They will host Caribou in a doubleheader on Saturday, April 27th with games at Noon and 2 p.m.

MDI is 3-1. They will host Hampden Academy on Wednesday, May 1st at 4:30 p.m.

Check out photos from the game

MDI-Hermon Baseball The MDI Trojans traveled to Hermon to take on the Hawks on Thursday, April 25th Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

