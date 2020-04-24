Resetting the Patriots’ 2020 Draft

New England now owns the most picks in this year's draft (13) after Belichick and Co. dealt the #23 pick to the Chargers for a 2nd round'er and a 3rd round'er. Friday's rounds two and three will be must-watch TV for Pats' fans, as New England will be all over the board owning five picks in the two rounds, including four picks from 71-100.

Here's a full list of New England's 13 spots in rounds 2-through-7:

No. 37 - via L.A. Chargers

No. 71 - via L.A. Chargers

No. 87

No. 98 - compensatory

No. 100 - compensatory

No. 125 - via Chicago

No. 139 - via Tampa Bay

No. 172 - via Detroit

No. 195 - via Denver

No. 204 - via Houston

No. 212 - compensatory

No. 213 - compensatory

No. 230 - via Atlanta