Rounding Up The Sports Headlines & Highlights From The Weekend

Wayne, Greg, and Jeff get you up to date with all you need to start your day.

We cover the Bruins from the Tuukka announcement to Pastrnak not playing, but the Bruins still going up 2 games to 1, Game 4 is tonight.

The Red Sox struggles continued in the Bronx, we have a recap, and we have other notes from Major League Baseball including a positive COVID-19 test, and the White Sox had a big inning, historic actually.

The Celtics start the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers, we have a preview.

We have a couple of NFL notes from the two New York teams, one of them signed a kicker, the other signed a former Patriot.

There is a petition going on in college football, we have the details on that and notes about the testing being done by one school as well.

And we let you know who won on the NASCAR Cup Series yesterday.

All of those stories will get you off to a good start to talk sports for this Monday August 17th