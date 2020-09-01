Running Through The Sports Headlines 9-1-20

Get the month of September started the right way, with Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff recapping what's going on in the world of sports.

We go through the Bruins loss to Tampa Bay and their elimination from the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs in double overtime in game five.

A former Black Bear returned to the ice last night, and he struggled, we explain.

We roll through the Red Sox moves at the trade deadline and what they sent away and what could be coming back in return from the Cubs and Rockies.

The remaining Red Sox still had a game to play last night as Boston started a series with Atlanta, we have the notes on that game too.

We have a couple of Patriots and notes about the NFL's COVID-19 testing protocol.

And the Celtics tip it off with Toronto, we have the notes from the NBA including a medical update on one of Boston's key players too.

Get all you need to know with The Morning Line.